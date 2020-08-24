Abyssinian

They are also renowned for their social abilities, and Abys enjoy spirited playtime with their people. They are a breed that is always on the move, so don’t expect a lot of lap-time from them, but do expect to have your every move followed and observed. Abys are remarkably good at training their human companions to do their bidding, so expect to find yourself manipulated into doing what they want. They are also keenly observant, so any treats or toys you secret away in the same place every time are apt to be discovered.