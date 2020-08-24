Why Cats Eat Grass & How to Satisfy Their Appetite Indoors

Cats (who thrive on a steady diet of meat) love the texture and flavor of grass. They may eat grass because it adds fiber to their diet, which helps work food through the system and lets them vomit indigestible contents such as hairballs from grooming and feathers, fur, and bones from eating small prey. Don't worry: Vomiting may seem repulsive to you, but it's healthy for your cat.

Outdoor cats will find their own green delicacies in the wild, but you can give your indoor cat the flavor of outdoor life with a tasty patch of edible grass and a bowl of water. Grow cat grass from seed—usually oats or a mix of oats, rye, barley, and wheat—in a wide, low container. (You can probably find grass seeds at your favorite pet store.) A small bowl of water is an added attraction to the pot of edibles. Overindulging on grass can cause digestive upset, so limit your cat's access to the grass if she gets too voracious.