Cat Behavior

Decoding your kitty's weird quirks can be confusing to say the least. Uncover the secrets behind cat psychology, cat behaviors, and how to correct common behavioral issues.

How Do Cats REALLY Feel About Water?

Not every cat hates water but we look at three reasons why your cat might not ever be water loving.
Ouch! Why Does My Cat Suddenly Bite Me?

Find out what’s going on when your favorite feline gives you an out-of-nowhere bite.
6 Tips to Redirect Cat Scratching and Save Your Couch

A few simple tricks—and an understanding of why she scratches in the first place!—can help you coexist.
Decoding Cat Language: Here's How to Understand Your Feline's Feelings

Figuring out what your kitty is saying is easy with this handy guide that explains the ways cats express themselves.
Why Do Cats Headbutt?

While it feels a bit like a tiny World Wide Wrestling move, headbutting from your cat is actually called head bunting. And it's all about spreading scent. Here are the reasons your cat may be trying to leave an impression on you.
Why Do Cats Like Boxes?

Cats must be liquid. Right?
Is Your Cat Spraying? Here’s How to Handle It With Care

A veterinary expert says this behavior is one way for your cat to send a multitude of messages, so listen closely!
New Study Suggests Optical Illusions Prompt a Cat’s ‘If I Fits, I Sits’ Response

Even if “there” doesn’t exist, your kitty will probably want to take ownership of the space, for one reason or another.
Ever Wonder How Many Surfaces Your Cat’s Bum Touches?

Why Do Cats Pant?

Why Do Cats Like to Knock Things Over?

5 Tips for Bonding With Your Cat With Blink & Carmelita

Adorable Kitties Blink and Carmelita Show Us Their 5 Favorite Ways to Bond With Humans

Can Cats See in the Dark? How a Cat’s Night Vision Differs from Humans

Combined with their other senses, cats have excellent nighttime vision making them the perfect little midnight hunters.

Do Cats Dream? Definitely Probably, Say Veterinarians

Do Cats Know Their Names?

Why Are Cats Scared of Cucumbers? These Veterinarians Let the Cat Out of the Bag

Who's Smarter: Cats or Dogs?

Could Your Cat Have Separation Anxiety?

Does Your Cat Have Separation Anxiety? How to Spot the Signs
Why Do Cats Make Noises, and What Do They Mean?

Music Could Help Your Cat Relax at the Vet, Study Says

Everything You Need to Know About a Cat’s Body Language

The Real Reason Your Cat Chatters at the Window

6 Reasons for Cat Drooling, from Sickness to Stress

Here's What a Hissing Cat Is Trying to Tell You

Why Do Cats Meow & What Are They Saying?

Why Cats Eat Grass & How to Satisfy Their Appetite Indoors

Why Does My Cat Eat Plastic?

5 Reasons Cats Knead & How to Keep it From Hurting!

Why Do Cats Purr? Understanding Their Love Language

Why Do Cats Sleep So Much? 7 Reasons Your Cat May Be Sleeping All Day

Why Do Dogs & Cats Yawn? 6 Reasons Why (Beyond Being Sleepy)

5 Signs Your Cat Needs More Playtime

Yes, Your Cat Loves You Back—Just Ask Scientists

Should You Leave the TV or Radio on for Your Pets?

Does Your Cat Love You? 10 Unique Ways Felines Say Those Three Little Words

Does Your Cat Love You? 10 Unique Ways Felines Say It
Study Finds Cat Behaviors May Reflect Their Owners' Personality Traits

Cats Really Are Emotionally Attached to Their Owners—Even if They Don't Obviously Show It

Yes, Your Cat Really Is Ignoring You, According to a New Study

