Cats & Kittens

Cats and kittens make the sweetest pets! Learn everything you need to know about cat adoption, caring for a cat, and cute cat name ideas. Plus, take a look through the various cat breeds out there to decide which type of kitty is perfect for you!

Cat Stuck in a Tree? Here's How to Rescue Your Feline Friend

Cats are great at climbing ... not so much at getting back down.
Family Spends Thanksgiving Trying to Rescue Beloved Cat (and Human) from a Tree

You can’t call the fire department anymore.
Can Cats Eat Potatoes? Here’s What You Should Know

We love to treat our feline friends, sometimes even with scraps of what we eat (oops). But can cats eat potatoes safely? Here’s what to know before they take a bite.
Can Cats See Color?

Do our favorite felines see color? Although cats don’t enjoy rainbows like we do, their vision is a little different than you might expect.
Everything You Need to Know About Feline Immunodeficiency Virus (FIV) in Cats

If your cat tests positive for FIV, there’s no need to panic. This disease does put him at an increased risk of developing other infections and illnesses, but with regular veterinary and home care he can still lead a full, happy life.
Is My Cat Too Fat? Here's What an Average Cat Should Weigh

Two feline veterinarians help us understand when a cat is at a normal weight and when he might need to cut back on the snacks.

One Simple Method That Can Help You Determine the Gender of a Kitten

Trying to tell the sex of a young kitten takes a little practice, but there are a few subtle signs to look for as you try to determine if they're boys or girls.
8 Reasons Why Your Cat Is Losing Weight and What to Do

Sudden weight loss in a cat can be a sign of a serious medical issue.
100 Harry Potter Cat Names for Your Magical Feline

140+ Famous Names for Your Star-Studded Feline

Here's How to Choose the Best Kitten Food and Treats

Everything You Need To Know About Feline Leukemia (FeLV)

Kitten Care 101: From Birth To a Year Old

Congratulations on getting a new kitten! Here’s everything you need to know about being a good kitten parent.

Choosing the Best Food and Treats for Your Senior Cat

8 Tips to Get Any Cat to Like You More

Kitten Feeding Schedule: From Newborn to One Year

Do Cats Dream? Definitely Probably, Say Veterinarians

Do Cats Know Their Names?

Why Are Cats Scared of Cucumbers? These Veterinarians Let the Cat Out of the Bag

What’s Wrong With My Cat? A Collection of LOL-Worthy Cat Shaming Photos

How and When To Use Kitten Formula To Bottle Feed Kittens

What To Feed Your Kitten From Birth To Adulthood

How to Bottle-Feed a Newborn Kitten the Right Way

When Do Kittens Stop Growing?

When Do Kittens Stop Growing? How To Tell If Your Feline’s Fully Grown

Who's Smarter: Cats or Dogs?

Signs Your Kitten Is Teething and What to Do

Find Out Why Your Kitten Is Sneezing and What You Can Do

What Is Fading Kitten Syndrome?

What Is Fading Kitten Syndrome? Learn To Spot the Symptoms

12 of the Weirdest-Looking Cats on Instagram

13 Instagram Cats to Get You in the Halloween Spirit

How to Recognize the Signs of Dementia in Senior Cats

Could Your Cat Have Congestive Heart Failure? What to Do When Disaster Strikes

Could Your Cat Be Suffering from Hip Dysplasia? Here’s How to Tell

Cat Cataracts: Everything You Need to Know About the Feline Eye Condition

Could Your Cat Have Separation Anxiety?

Does Your Cat Have Separation Anxiety? How to Spot the Signs

8 Creative Cat Furniture Pieces for Any Space

5 Budget-Friendly Cat Trees That Fit Seamlessly In Your Home

Does Your Cat Have Arthritis? Learn to Recognize the Signs

