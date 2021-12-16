Zach Cunning
Dog Heroically Rescued After Going Missing for 2 Months in Idaho Wilderness
Roger spent nearly two months in the Idaho wilderness before being reunited with his owner.
Drone Pilot Rescues Starving Dog Who Was Chained to Car After Hurricane
Doug Thron has a drone and a mission: to find and save those animals lost, abandoned and injured after natural disasters the world over.
Paralyzed Dog Left for Dead Has New Set of Wheels, Lease on Life
Griswald arrived at the Albuquerque shelter so badly injured that shelter staff didn’t think he’d walk again and weren’t sure he’d live.
'Pure Love': Middle Schooler Raises Money for Local Animal Shelter By Letting People Pet Her Dog
This 11-year-old has raised more than $500 for her local animal shelter with the sweetest fundraising campaign.
Dog Dad and 2 Sons Were Adopted from a Texas Shelter. Then They Reunited in New York City
A chance encounter on an Upper West Side sidewalk reunited this canine family. 
Kobe Has a Forever Home After Life-Changing Heart Surgery and Life of Backyard Breeding
A trooper all the way, Kobe’s been through so much, and now he’s got the loving home he deserves.
