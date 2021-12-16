Zach Cunning

Roger spent nearly two months in the Idaho wilderness before being reunited with his owner.
Advertisement
Doug Thron has a drone and a mission: to find and save those animals lost, abandoned and injured after natural disasters the world over.
Griswald arrived at the Albuquerque shelter so badly injured that shelter staff didn’t think he’d walk again and weren’t sure he’d live.
'Pure Love': Middle Schooler Raises Money for Local Animal Shelter By Letting People Pet Her Dog
Article
This 11-year-old has raised more than $500 for her local animal shelter with the sweetest fundraising campaign.
A chance encounter on an Upper West Side sidewalk reunited this canine family.
A trooper all the way, Kobe’s been through so much, and now he’s got the loving home he deserves.