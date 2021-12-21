Wendy Rose Gould is a Phoenix-based freelance lifestyle reporter who covers home, health, wellness, and travel-related topics for people and their pets. In addition to having two kitties of her own, Wendy loves all animals and is always game for meeting new floofs. She creates pet content for Daily Paws, Reader's Digest, Chewy, and Purrch, and is a regular contributor to Real Simple, Verywell, Business Insider, and other outlets. She holds a journalism degree from the Franklin College Pulliam School of Journalism and has a second bachelor's degree in Philosophy.