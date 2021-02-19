Victoria Lynn Arnold

Victoria is a copywriter for the dog industry with two dogs that are like her children! She's also a bit of a nerd when it comes to the English language, and she loves helping communicate a powerful message from person to person. In a world of busyness and miscommunications, she desires to bring clarity and meaningful conversation.
This Hilarious Dog Ornament Perfectly Depicts 2020
Oh great, now we can all reminisce on how “crappy” 2020 was for many years to come.
This Incredible Robot Cat Toy Will Keep Your Kitty Entertained for Hours
Perfect for when we all go back to work.
Qalo’s New Glow-in-the-Dark Dog ID Tag Is Perfect for Winter Walks
Never lose your dog in the dark again with these must-have glow-in-the-dark dog ID tags.
8 Reasons We Love Animal Shelters & Rescues
Let’s take a moment to say “thank you” for all the amazing ways animal shelters and rescue organizations make the world a better place.
Top 9 Reasons We’re Thankful for Our Vet Techs
Vet techs are like the nurses of the animal world—assisting veterinarians with all kinds of tasks. Let’s take a moment of appreciation for all the little things our vet techs do for us and our precious fur babies.
101 Quotes that Perfectly Describe the Love of a Dog
If you’re looking for the perfect way to tell your dog “I love you,” these 101 quotes about dog love are here to help.
3 Places You Should Never Get a Dog & How to Adopt Instead
It’s hard to turn down the promise of an adorable puppy, but there are some places you should never get a dog. Learn where to find a happy, healthy dog from a reputable breeder or legitimate rescue organization instead.  
How to Pick the Perfect Name for Your Pooch
What you name your dog matters. The right choice can even make training easier. Check out these tips and tricks for naming a dog.
