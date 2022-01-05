Toby Amidor, MS, RD, CDN, FAND

Toby is the founder of Toby Amidor Nutrition, PC, where she provides nutrition and food safety consulting services for individuals, restaurants, and food brands. She has eight published cookbooks with her most recent The Family Immunity Cookbook being released in November 2021. For over 13 years she has been the nutrition expert for FoodNetwork.com, and founding contributor to their Healthy Eats Blog. Toby is a regular contributor to U.S. News and World Report Eat + Run blog, Shape.com, Sparkpeople.com, and has her own "Ask the Expert" column in Today's Dietitian Magazine. She has been quoted in hundreds of publications and appears on local and national television shows like The Dr. Oz Show and CT Style. Toby and her daughters volunteer for A New Chance Animal Rescue in Bedford Hills, NY and has adopted three rescue pups Joey, Leo and Pixie.