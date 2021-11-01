Theresa Entriken, DVM
Theresa Entriken, DVM is a veterinary media consultant and co-partner of a seven-doctor, small- and exotic-animal primary care practice. She's worked in veterinary pharmaceutical clinical R&D and led veterinary communications and continuing education teams, including serving as Medical Director for DVM360 and the CVC/Fetch dvm360 conferences. She digs planting native plants, birdwatching while hiking, playing fetch with her retriever, enriching her three cats' lives, and asking and exploring answers to questions.