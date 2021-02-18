Teresa K. Traverse is an Arizona-based freelance writer, editor, and proud mom to two long-haired Chihuahuas, Autumn and Rocket. Her work has appeared in top dog (get it?) outlets including Dogster magazine, PetMD, Chewy, Petcoach, and Pawculture in addition to many other consumer publications. Her favorite part of the day is when she's walking her dogs around her neighborhood at sunset.