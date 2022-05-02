Susan B. Barnes

Susan B. Barnes is a lifestyle, food and travel journalist who is as comfortable bicycling through Italian olive groves and sampling fermented shark in Iceland as she is taking her dog on miles-long walks and hanging out at the dog park. She's an active member of the American Society of Journalists and Authors, and the Society of American Travel Writers.
Australian Stumpy Tail Cattle Dog
Article
  • breed group: none
  • breed size: medium (26-60 lbs.)
  • other traits: high prey drive, strong loyalty tendencies, good hiking companion
  • colors: blue, red
  • patterns: bicolor, flecked / ticked / speckled
  • coat length/texture: short
  • temperament: willful, playful
The Australian stumpy tail cattle dog is an intelligent and high-energy dog who is loyal and devoted to her owner. Learn more about living with the go-go-go "stumpy."
Advertisement
Eurasier
Article
  • breed group: none
  • breed size: medium (26-60 lbs.)
  • other traits: easy to train, easy to groom, low prey drive, apartment-friendly, strong loyalty tendencies
  • colors: gray, fawn, red, black
  • patterns: sable
  • coat length/texture: medium
  • temperament: gentle
The Eurasier is a calm, thoughtful, and confident dog who’s incredibly loyal to her family. Learn more about living with Eurasiers, a dog bred solely to be your furry BFF.
23 Must-Have Products No Golden Retriever Parent Should Live Without
Article
Make life with your golden a little more, well, golden.
Azawakh
Article
  • breed group: hound
  • breed size: medium (26-60 lbs.)
  • other traits: easy to groom, strong loyalty tendencies, hot weather tolerant
  • colors: red, fawn, white, black, gray, brown / chocolate / liver, cream, gold / yellow
  • patterns: brindle, bicolor
  • coat length/texture: short
  • temperament: willful, playful
Azawakh are intelligent yet independent dogs that love two things above all else: their families and running. Learn more about living with an Azawakh.
Icelandic Sheepdog
Article
  • breed group: herding
  • breed size: medium (26-60 lbs.)
  • other traits: easy to train, loves water, good hiking companion, strong loyalty tendencies, cold weather tolerant
  • colors: black, white, cream, red, gray, brown / chocolate / liver, gold / yellow, fawn
  • patterns: sable, bicolor, tricolor
  • coat length/texture: medium
  • temperament: friendly, willful, playful
The Icelandic sheepdog is a friendly, intelligent, and high-energy dog who is loyal and playful with her family. Learn more about living with the Icelandic sheepdog.
Beers and Barks Abound at Hair of the Dog Park Bar
Article
Finally, a bar designed for dogs and the people who go with them.
Black Mouth Cur
Article
  • breed group: none
  • breed size: medium (26-60 lbs.)
  • other traits: easy to groom, high prey drive, strong loyalty tendencies, good hiking companion
  • colors: brown / chocolate / liver, black, red, fawn, gold / yellow
  • patterns: bicolor, brindle
  • coat length/texture: short
  • temperament: willful, playful
The black mouth cur is a loyal and hardworking dog who is at the same time sensitive, playful with families, and filled with boundless energy.
Advertisement
German Spitz
Article
  • breed group: none
  • breed size: small (0-25 lbs.)
  • other traits: easy to train, requires lots of grooming, apartment-friendly, cold weather tolerant, strong loyalty tendencies, good for first-time pet owners
  • colors: black, gray, red, white, cream, brown / chocolate / liver
  • patterns: black and tan, sable
  • coat length/texture: medium
  • temperament: friendly, outgoing, playful
The German spitz is an energetic, intelligent, adaptive, and friendly dog who is loyal to her family yet has an independent streak, too. Learn more about living with a German spitz.
Want To Take Your Pooch on a #VanLife Adventure? Here's How To Make It Happen
Article
If you're ready to hit the open road with your best furry companion, you'll want to read this first.
Black Mouth Cur
Article
  • breed group: none
  • breed size: medium (26-60 lbs.)
  • other traits: easy to groom, high prey drive, strong loyalty tendencies, good hiking companion
  • colors: brown / chocolate / liver, black, red, fawn, gold / yellow
  • patterns: bicolor, brindle
  • coat length/texture: short
  • temperament: willful, playful
The black mouth cur is a loyal and hardworking dog who is at the same time sensitive, playful with families, and filled with boundless energy.
German Spitz
Article
  • breed group: none
  • breed size: small (0-25 lbs.)
  • other traits: easy to train, requires lots of grooming, apartment-friendly, cold weather tolerant, strong loyalty tendencies, good for first-time pet owners
  • colors: black, gray, red, white, cream, brown / chocolate / liver
  • patterns: black and tan, sable
  • coat length/texture: medium
  • temperament: friendly, outgoing, playful
The German spitz is an energetic, intelligent, adaptive, and friendly dog who is loyal to her family yet has an independent streak, too. Learn more about living with a German spitz.
Want To Take Your Pooch on a #VanLife Adventure? Here's How To Make It Happen
Article
If you're ready to hit the open road with your best furry companion, you'll want to read this first.
Puli
Article
  • breed group: herding
  • breed size: medium (26-60 lbs.)
  • other traits: easy to train, tolerates being alone, requires lots of grooming, apartment-friendly, cold weather tolerant, strong loyalty tendencies, good hiking companion
  • colors: black, white, gray
  • coat length/texture: long, curly
  • temperament: willful, outgoing, playful
The puli is an intelligent, energetic, adaptive, and happy dog that is loyal to her family and has a strong desire to please her favorite people. Learn more about caring for this corded Hungarian pup.
Spanish Water Dog
Article
  • breed group: herding
  • breed size: medium (26-60 lbs.)
  • other traits: hypoallergenic, easy to train, prone to health issues, loves water, apartment-friendly, cold weather tolerant, strong loyalty tendencies, good hiking companion
  • colors: brown / chocolate / liver, cream, black, white
  • patterns: bicolor
  • coat length/texture: medium, curly
  • temperament: outgoing, playful
Spanish water dogs are intelligent and energetic pups that adapt quickly to new situations and are loyal to their families. Learn more about living with Spanish water dogs.
Advertisement
© Copyright Daily Paws. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.dailypaws.com