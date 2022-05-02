Susan B. Barnes

- breed group: none
- breed size: medium (26-60 lbs.)
- other traits: high prey drive, strong loyalty tendencies, good hiking companion
- colors: blue, red
- patterns: bicolor, flecked / ticked / speckled
- coat length/texture: short
- temperament: willful, playful
The Australian stumpy tail cattle dog is an intelligent and high-energy dog who is loyal and devoted to her owner. Learn more about living with the go-go-go "stumpy."
Eurasier
Article
- breed group: none
- breed size: medium (26-60 lbs.)
- other traits: easy to train, easy to groom, low prey drive, apartment-friendly, strong loyalty tendencies
- colors: gray, fawn, red, black
- patterns: sable
- coat length/texture: medium
- temperament: gentle
The Eurasier is a calm, thoughtful, and confident dog who’s incredibly loyal to her family. Learn more about living with Eurasiers, a dog bred solely to be your furry BFF.
Azawakh
Article
- breed group: hound
- breed size: medium (26-60 lbs.)
- other traits: easy to groom, strong loyalty tendencies, hot weather tolerant
- colors: red, fawn, white, black, gray, brown / chocolate / liver, cream, gold / yellow
- patterns: brindle, bicolor
- coat length/texture: short
- temperament: willful, playful
Azawakh are intelligent yet independent dogs that love two things above all else: their families and running. Learn more about living with an Azawakh.
Icelandic Sheepdog
Article
- breed group: herding
- breed size: medium (26-60 lbs.)
- other traits: easy to train, loves water, good hiking companion, strong loyalty tendencies, cold weather tolerant
- colors: black, white, cream, red, gray, brown / chocolate / liver, gold / yellow, fawn
- patterns: sable, bicolor, tricolor
- coat length/texture: medium
- temperament: friendly, willful, playful
The Icelandic sheepdog is a friendly, intelligent, and high-energy dog who is loyal and playful with her family. Learn more about living with the Icelandic sheepdog.
Black Mouth Cur
Article
- breed group: none
- breed size: medium (26-60 lbs.)
- other traits: easy to groom, high prey drive, strong loyalty tendencies, good hiking companion
- colors: brown / chocolate / liver, black, red, fawn, gold / yellow
- patterns: bicolor, brindle
- coat length/texture: short
- temperament: willful, playful
The black mouth cur is a loyal and hardworking dog who is at the same time sensitive, playful with families, and filled with boundless energy.
German Spitz
Article
- breed group: none
- breed size: small (0-25 lbs.)
- other traits: easy to train, requires lots of grooming, apartment-friendly, cold weather tolerant, strong loyalty tendencies, good for first-time pet owners
- colors: black, gray, red, white, cream, brown / chocolate / liver
- patterns: black and tan, sable
- coat length/texture: medium
- temperament: friendly, outgoing, playful
The German spitz is an energetic, intelligent, adaptive, and friendly dog who is loyal to her family yet has an independent streak, too. Learn more about living with a German spitz.
