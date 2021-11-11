Stephanie Perry is a branded content editor with six plus years of experience writing about fashion, wellness, beauty, lifestyle, and health topics. She's been featured in People, RealSimple, Better Homes & Gardens, Shape, InStyle, Health, WhoWhatWear, Byrdie, MyDomain, and more. She loves covering the latest trends, the coolest under-$100 beauty finds, and writing first-person reviews on products that have made her own life less stressful. She currently lives in Austin, Texas with her fiancé and rescue dog, and would appreciate any recommendations for beating the heat.