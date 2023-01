Stacey Nguyen

Stacey Nguyen is a writer who has worked with POPSUGAR, Buzzfeed, HappySprout, and more. Prior to working as a full-time commerce and entertainment writer, she was a content marketer who developed blogs about stationery for JetPens.com. In addition to collaborating with media publishers, she produces marketing copy for lifestyle brands. She has nine years of writing experience and frequently writes about caring for pets, shopping, streaming, and gardening.