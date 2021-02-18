Sonja Swanson

Collie
- breed group: herding
- breed size: medium (26-60 lbs.)
- other traits: requires lots of grooming, cold weather tolerant, strong loyalty tendencies, good hiking companion
- colors: fawn, black, blue, gray, white
- patterns: bicolor, tricolor, sable, merle
- coat length/texture: long, short
- temperament: gentle, friendly, playful
Collies are gentle, loyal dogs who get along well with kids and other animals. Learn more about living with collies.
Borzoi
- breed group: hound
- breed size: large (61-100 lbs.)
- other traits: requires lots of grooming, cold weather tolerant, good hiking companion
- colors: black, gray, red, blue, cream, white, fawn, gold / yellow, brown / chocolate / liver
- patterns: bicolor, tuxedo, brindle, saddle / blanket, merle, black and tan, harlequin, hairless, spotted, sable, blue and tan, tricolor, flecked / ticked / speckled, liver and tan
- coat length/texture: medium
- temperament: gentle, friendly, willful, aloof
Borzoi are former aristocratic Russian dogs who love to run and relax quietly at home. Previously known as the "Russian wolfhound," these sighthounds are quick on their feet and regal in appearance. Learn more about living with a borzoi.
Plott Hound
- breed group: hound
- breed size: medium (26-60 lbs.)
- other traits: easy to train, easy to groom, high prey drive, loves water, strong loyalty tendencies, good hiking companion
- colors: black, gray, red, blue, cream, white, fawn, gold / yellow, brown / chocolate / liver
- patterns: bicolor, tricolor, saddle / blanket, brindle
- coat length/texture: short
- temperament: friendly, playful, aloof, protective
Plott hounds are athletic, loyal hunting dogs who love the outdoors almost as much as they love their humans. Learn more about taking care of a Plott hound dog.
Puggle
- breed group: hybrid
- breed size: small (0-25 lbs.)
- other traits: requires lots of grooming, tendency to chew, apartment-friendly, strong loyalty tendencies, good hiking companion
- colors: red, gold / yellow, fawn, black
- patterns: bicolor, sable
- coat length/texture: short
- temperament: outgoing, friendly, playful, willful
Learn more about the puggle, a high-energy, affectionate small mixed breed that’s a combination of the pug and beagle.
Sheepadoodle
- breed group: hybrid
- breed size: large (61-100 lbs.)
- other traits: easy to train, loves water, cold weather tolerant, good for first-time pet owners, good hiking companion
- colors: black, white
- patterns: bicolor
- coat length/texture: medium, curly
- temperament: friendly, outgoing, playful, protective
The sheepadoodle is a cuddly, fluffy cross between an old English sheepdog and a poodle. Learn more about living with sheepadoodles.
Afghan Hound
- breed group: hound
- breed size: medium (26-60 lbs.)
- other traits: hypoallergenic, requires lots of grooming, tolerates being alone, high prey drive, apartment-friendly, cold weather tolerant
- colors: black, gray, red, blue, cream, white, fawn, gold / yellow, brown / chocolate / liver
- patterns: bicolor, tricolor, hairless, sable, saddle / blanket, brindle, merle, black and tan, liver and tan, blue and tan
- coat length/texture: long
- temperament: gentle, willful, playful, aloof
Afghan hounds are aristocratic and loving dogs who can run up to 40 mph and require a serious grooming routine. Learn more about caring for an Afghan hound and if it’s the right dog for your family.