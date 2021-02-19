Sarah Mouton Dowdy

Sarah Mouton Dowdy writes for both pet parents and veterinary professionals and is passionate about meeting the needs of both to the benefit of all involved—especially the pets. With a master's degree in human health communication, she's particularly interested in the ways in which human and animal health overlap. Sarah's own health has been positively impacted by adopting a dog named Agnes whose tricks include sitting, staying, and stealing pizza from the kitchen counter.
Skin Tags on Dogs: What They Are and What to Do About Them
Lumps and bumps and growths—oh, my! While skin tags on dogs generally aren’t a cause for concern, you’ll need a veterinarian’s help to determine whether what you’ve found is harmless or cancerous.
Can Cats Eat Chocolate? Experts Say Stick to the Kibble
Wondering if your cat can eat chocolate? In short, no. Learn why chocolate is so dangerous and what to do if your cat steals a bite.
Shetland Sheepdog (Sheltie)
  • breed group: herding
  • breed size: small (0-25 lbs.)
  • other traits: requires lots of grooming, easy to train, strong loyalty tendencies, apartment-friendly, cold weather tolerant, good hiking companion
  • colors: fawn, black, white, blue, gray
  • patterns: tricolor, bicolor, merle, sable
  • coat length/texture: long
  • temperament: gentle, friendly, playful
Sweet-tempered and eager-to-please, Shetland sheepdogs, or Shelties as they’re affectionately called, are a popular hardworking, attentive, and affectionate breed.
14 White Dog Breeds of Every Shape, Size, and Fluff
Mega or mini, hyper or hypoallergenic, spotless or speckled—snazzy white fur dog breeds make terrific companions and provide endless photo opportunities. 
A Guide to 8 Japanese Dog Breeds (and One Imposter)
You have to respect a country that has designated not one—but SIX—dogs as national natural monuments. Get to know the noble breeds known as Nihon Ken, as well as two other native Japanese dog breeds (and one misconception).
Identifying and Managing Arthritis in Dogs: Watch Out for These Tell-Tale Signs
Osteoarthritis is a painful, progressive joint condition that’s common in senior dogs, and pet owners play an important role in catching the disease early. Learn how to spot the signs and partner with your veterinarian to manage the disease.
Does Your Cat Have Arthritis? Learn to Recognize the Signs
Osteoarthritis is a painful joint condition that’s common in cats—especially as they get older—and the signs can be easy to miss. While there isn’t a cure, there are a lot of treatment options available to ease pain and slow disease progression. 
Is Bread Tasty or Toxic for Cats?
While bread can be a safe treat to share with your cat, it’s important to know the proper portion size to give, toxic ingredients to avoid, and how this food might fit in with your cat’s general nutrition plan.
Blueberries: A Superfood for Humans, but What About Cats?
Blueberries are generally considered to be safe for cats to eat, but that doesn’t mean you need to add them to your pet’s diet. Follow these guidelines before sharing berries with your cat.
Can Cats Eat Bananas? 4 Keys to Feeding the Fruit to Your Cat Safely
If you’re wondering if you can feed bananas to your cat, the short answer is yes. The long answer involves a look at feline nutrition and steps you should take to keep your cat safe and healthy.
Is Peanut Butter Lip-Smacking Good for Cats? It’s Complicated
Can cats eat peanut butter? Technically, yes, but there are a lot of exceptions to consider. Protect your cat’s health by learning about proper portion sizes, ingredients to avoid, and feline nutrition in general.
What to Do if Your Cat Has Worms & How to Avoid Them
Think your cat has worms? Find out how to tell for sure and how to treat them is she does.
How to Spot, Treat & Prevent Heartworm in Cats
Heartworm affects cats differently than dogs. Learn the signs and symptoms of heartworm in cats to help prevent heartworm-associated respiratory disease (HARD).
Could Your Cat Have Tapeworms? Here’s What to Do
Intestinal parasites like tapeworms are common in cats and can be treated safely with help from a vet. Here’s how to tell if your cat has tapeworms and how to get rid of them quickly and effectively.
Does Your Dog Have Giardia? Get the Facts on Symptoms & Treatments
Giardia is a common intestinal parasite that is spread through the poop of infected animals. Read up on the simple steps you can take to reduce your dog’s risk of infection.
What Every Dog Owner Needs to Know About Heartworm Disease
Heartworm disease is a serious condition that can affect dogs and is spread through mosquitoes. It can be deadly, so treatment and prevention of heartworm in dogs is critical for keeping your pet healthy.
How to Recognize & Treat Hookworms in Dogs
Hookworms are a common intestinal parasite that affects dogs. Learn how to recognize the signs and symptoms of hookworms in dogs so you can treat it quickly and prevent it from happening.
Everything You Need to Know About Tapeworms in Dogs
Intestinal parasites like tapeworms are common in many dogs, but can be treated safely and effectively with help from your veterinarian. Find out how to diagnose, treat, and prevent tapeworms in your dog.
The Icky Facts You Need to Know About Intestinal Worms in Dogs
Intestinal parasites are a common condition for dogs, but they can be treated. Find out how to know if your dog has worms, and how to treat and prevent worms.
Cat Vaccinations: Essential Shots & What to Expect
How do cat vaccinations work and which ones are important for your beloved feline friend? Here’s a rundown of key cat vaccinations your veterinarian is likely to suggest.
Can I Give My Itchy Cat Benadryl?
Before you give your cat anything to help with his itchiness, make sure you’re treating the real cause.
Why Vets Recommend the Distemper Vaccine for Cats
Virtually all cats will be exposed to the highly contagious virus that causes feline distemper at least once.
How to Protect Your Cat from Heartworms
Heartworm prevention medication is something every cat needs—even an indoor feline.
Can Cats Eat Apples? How to Feed the Fruit to Your Cat Safely
Can cats eat apples? What about applesauce? Find out if an apple is a healthy snack for your cat to eat, and how to feed cats apples safely since some parts are toxic.
Can Cats Eat Cheese? It’s Complicated
Cheese can be a safe treat for cats, but there are a lot of exceptions to consider. Protect your cat’s health by learning about potentially toxic ingredients and how treats should fit into a cat’s diet.
