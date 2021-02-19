Sarah Mouton Dowdy

Lumps and bumps and growths—oh, my! While skin tags on dogs generally aren’t a cause for concern, you’ll need a veterinarian’s help to determine whether what you’ve found is harmless or cancerous.
Advertisement
Wondering if your cat can eat chocolate? In short, no. Learn why chocolate is so dangerous and what to do if your cat steals a bite.
Shetland Sheepdog (Sheltie)
Article
- breed group: herding
- breed size: small (0-25 lbs.)
- other traits: requires lots of grooming, easy to train, strong loyalty tendencies, apartment-friendly, cold weather tolerant, good hiking companion
- colors: fawn, black, white, blue, gray
- patterns: tricolor, bicolor, merle, sable
- coat length/texture: long
- temperament: gentle, friendly, playful
Sweet-tempered and eager-to-please, Shetland sheepdogs, or Shelties as they’re affectionately called, are a popular hardworking, attentive, and affectionate breed.
Mega or mini, hyper or hypoallergenic, spotless or speckled—snazzy white fur dog breeds make terrific companions and provide endless photo opportunities.
You have to respect a country that has designated not one—but SIX—dogs as national natural monuments. Get to know the noble breeds known as Nihon Ken, as well as two other native Japanese dog breeds (and one misconception).
Osteoarthritis is a painful, progressive joint condition that’s common in senior dogs, and pet owners play an important role in catching the disease early. Learn how to spot the signs and partner with your veterinarian to manage the disease.