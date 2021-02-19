Sarah Hodgson

Sarah Hodgson is reimagining the way we live with our pets. She is the author of 10 titles, including Puppies for Dummies, 4th Edition, and Modern Dog Parenting, as well as a renowned pet trainer and behavior consultant for multi-species households. She is a former guest blogger for the Huffington Post and New York Times.
7 Essential Commands Your Cat Really Can Learn
Contrary to popular belief, cats are just as fun to train as dogs! Cat training is a great way to connect with your cat and teach her the meaning of a few key words.
4 Reasons Your Cat Bites & How to Put an End to It
Whether it’s because of fear, pain, or frustration, understand why your cat bites, and learn how to put an end to this unpleasant tendency.
How to Train Your Cat to Do Incredible Things
From “fetch” to “high-five,” cats are capable of some pretty incredible tricks, just like dogs! Learn how to train a cat to do amazing things.
Everything You Need to Know About a Cat’s Body Language
Your cat has his own way of telling you when he’s feeling defensive, affectionate, or even when he’s in pain. Learn how to interpret your cat’s behavior to build your best relationship with him.
