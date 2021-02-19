Sarah Hodgson

Contrary to popular belief, cats are just as fun to train as dogs! Cat training is a great way to connect with your cat and teach her the meaning of a few key words.
Whether it’s because of fear, pain, or frustration, understand why your cat bites, and learn how to put an end to this unpleasant tendency.
From “fetch” to “high-five,” cats are capable of some pretty incredible tricks, just like dogs! Learn how to train a cat to do amazing things.
Your cat has his own way of telling you when he’s feeling defensive, affectionate, or even when he’s in pain. Learn how to interpret your cat’s behavior to build your best relationship with him.