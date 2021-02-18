Sarah Gerrity

For decades, American presidents have brought their favorite animal companions with them to the White House—and it’s no secret that the American public enjoys seeing the lives of these Presidential pets with each administration. From Instagram videos of dogs Bo and Sunny on White House grounds to images of sheep grazing on the South Lawn, these presidential pets range from your typical dogs and cats to the wild and unusual (and sometimes dangerous) bears or alligators! Follow along as we give a president-by-president tour of White House pets. (We only skipped James K. Polk and Donald J. Trump, whose time in office did not include pets.)