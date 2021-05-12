Rheanna O'Neil Bellomo

Japanese Spitz
- breed group: none
- breed size: small (0-25 lbs.)
- other traits: easy to train, apartment-friendly, good for first-time pet owners, strong loyalty tendencies, tendency to chew, cold weather tolerant
- colors: white
- coat length/texture: medium
- temperament: friendly, playful
Japanese spitz dogs are playful, smart, and comedic companions who are steadfastly loyal and almost always smiling. Learn more about what to expect from this rare breed, known as the cloud dog.
