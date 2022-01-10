Pam Johnson-Bennett is a certified cat behavior consultant and best-selling author. She starred in the Animal Planet series Psycho Kitty. Pam was vice president of the International Association of Animal Behavior Consultants and founded their Cat Division. She has served on numerous advisory boards and has been an award-winning columnist for many online and print magazines. She is considered a pioneer in the field of cat behavior consulting, having started her career in 1982, and her books have been used as textbooks. She has influenced many practicing in the field today. Her book, Think Like a Cat, is referred to as the cat bible. Pam is the spokesperson and behavior expert for Arm & Hammer Cat Litter's Purrfectly Impurrfect Campaigns, to help raise awareness of shelter cats often overlooked due to age, physical appearance, or behavior.