Molly Brown

Lhasa Apso
Article
- breed group: non-sporting
- breed size: small (0-25 lbs.)
- other traits: hypoallergenic, requires lots of grooming, tolerates being alone, highly territorial, apartment-friendly, cold weather tolerant, strong loyalty tendencies
- colors: brown / chocolate / liver, red, gold / yellow, cream, black, blue, gray, white
- patterns: sable, brindle, black and tan
- coat length/texture: long
- temperament: friendly, willful, aloof
Lhasa apsos are small, confident dogs filled with personality who make excellent watch dogs and smart, loyal companions.
- breed group: non-sporting
- breed size: medium (26-60 lbs.)
- other traits: hypoallergenic, easy to train, easy to groom, high prey drive, apartment-friendly, hot weather tolerant, strong loyalty tendencies
- colors: gold / yellow, brown / chocolate / liver, red, fawn, black, gray, white
- patterns: bicolor, hairless, brindle, flecked / ticked / speckled, spotted
- coat length/texture: hairless, short
- temperament: gentle, friendly, aloof
Xoloitzcuintli or xolos (Mexican hairless) are alert watch dogs and loyal, sporty companions. Over 3,000 years old, xolos come in three sizes, and hairless and coated varieties. Learn more about living with xolos.
Yorkshire Terrier (Yorkie)
Article
- breed group: toy
- breed size: small (0-25 lbs.)
- other traits: hypoallergenic, easy to train, requires lots of grooming, highly territorial, high prey drive, apartment-friendly, strong loyalty tendencies
- colors: gold / yellow, black, blue
- patterns: black and tan, blue and tan
- coat length/texture: long
- temperament: friendly, willful, outgoing, playful, anxious
Yorkshire terriers, or Yorkies, are small, feisty, and fiercely dedicated to their owners. These former rat hunters now enjoy their status as fun, fearless companions especially suited for apartment life. Learn more about living with Yorkies.