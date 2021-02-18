Mindy Valcarcel

Chocolate is definitely not a dog-safe treat. Get the details about chocolate poisoning in dogs and what to do if your dog eats some.
Leptospirosis is a bacterial disease that affects dogs and other animals, plus humans too. Here are the signs, symptoms, treatments, and preventions.
Bordetella, also known as kennel cough, is one of the most common respiratory infectious diseases in dogs. But the bordetella vaccine makes it possible to limit your dog’s risk of getting sick.
Essential oils may provide some benefits to humans, but they aren't always great for pups.
This sugar substitute is found in many common foods, including gum, toothpaste, and peanut butter—and it can be deadly for dogs.
The puppy vaccination series can help save your dog’s life. Learn all about which shots your dog must have and which you might want to consider.