Mindy Valcarcel

Mindy is a freelance editor and writer who likes to play with words—and dogs. She has spent more than 20 years creating clinical content for veterinarians, much to the surprise of her two dogs, Oliver (the sweet, sleepy Lab-pit pictured with her here) and Janeway (Mindy's Star Trek fandom is showing ...). With all that pet-focused writing, they figured she would have everything better figured out for them by now.

Toxic Chocolate: What to Do if Your Dog Gets into the Sweet Stuff
Video
Chocolate is definitely not a dog-safe treat. Get the details about chocolate poisoning in dogs and what to do if your dog eats some.
Advertisement
Why Leptospirosis in Dogs Is a Disease Every Pet Owner Should Know About
Article
Leptospirosis is a bacterial disease that affects dogs and other animals, plus humans too. Here are the signs, symptoms, treatments, and preventions.
Here's Why the Bordetella Vaccine Is So Important
Article
Bordetella, also known as kennel cough, is one of the most common respiratory infectious diseases in dogs. But the bordetella vaccine makes it possible to limit your dog’s risk of getting sick.
Why Essential Oils Are Dangerous for Dogs
Article
Essential oils may provide some benefits to humans, but they aren't always great for pups.
How to Prevent Xylitol Poisoning in Your Dog
Article
This sugar substitute is found in many common foods, including gum, toothpaste, and peanut butter—and it can be deadly for dogs.
Understanding Puppy Shots: All the Vaccinations Your New Pup Will Need in Their First Year
Article
The puppy vaccination series can help save your dog’s life. Learn all about which shots your dog must have and which you might want to consider.
Counteracting Cataracts: How to Keep Your Dog’s Eyesight Optimal as He Ages
Article
Cloudy spots in your dogs’ eyes can be concerning. Learn how your veterinarian can help clear things up.
6 Things Every Pet Owner Should Know About Heart Disease in Dogs
Article
Learn to recognize any signs or symptoms that may indicate heart disease, or worse—congestive heart failure. Proper diagnosis and treatment of heart disease or other heart conditions can help keep your dog’s heart beating for many years to come
Advertisement
How to Identify, Treat & Prevent Skin Cancer in Dogs
Article
You notice a skin lesion on your dog. Could it be skin cancer? Learn why skin cancer in dogs might occur, what it looks like, what treatment is possible, and steps for preventing it in the first place.
Canine Distemper: What to Know About this Contagious Disease
Video
Distemper is a potentially fatal respiratory condition that affects dogs. The distemper vaccine, usually given to puppies, makes distemper preventable.
The Vital Importance of Preventing Parvovirus in Pups
Video
Parvovirus, a dangerous virus in dogs, causes inflamed small intestines. Treatment and survival is possible, but preventing parvo is easier. Find out how.
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.dailypaws.com