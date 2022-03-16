Michelle Moyal, DVM is a veterinarian, educator, and speaker with more than 20 years of experience working in the veterinary field. She teaches final year veterinary students primary care surgery with an emphasis on solo surgical technique, pain management, and client communication skills. She is a believer in full spectrum of care for her patients and is deeply committed to helping first generation and students of color find their path in veterinary medicine.



Highlights



22+ years of experience in the veterinary field

Assistant Clinical Professor at the Cornell University College of Veterinary Medicine

Contributor to VetCandy and Daily Paws