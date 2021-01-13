Marty Becker, DVM

Dr. Marty Becker, "America's Veterinarian," has spent his life working toward better health for pets and the people who love them.
How to Help Your Dog Heal from Bee Stings & Insect Bites
Insect stings and bites hurt, and the same goes for dogs stung by bees. Here's one vet's advice on what to do after your pup tangles with a pest.
The Real Way to Calculate Your Dog’s Age in Human Years
Calculating dog years to human years isn’t as simple as multiplying by seven. Use our handy chart to determine the human age equivalent of your pet’s age.
Why Cats Eat Grass & How to Satisfy Their Appetite Indoors
Occasional snacking on grass is perfectly healthy for your cat. Learn why and how to plant a little indoor, chemical-free lawn on which he can graze.
How to Clean Your Dog’s Ears
Keeping your dog's ears clean and dry is an important part of keeping him healthy and happy. Dr. Marty Becker, known as “America’s Veterinarian,” explains how to do an easy-does-it ear cleaning.
How to Save Money on Pet Care
Check out these smart ideas for keeping both your pet and your bank account healthy and happy.
