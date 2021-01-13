Marty Becker, DVM

Insect stings and bites hurt, and the same goes for dogs stung by bees. Here's one vet's advice on what to do after your pup tangles with a pest.
Advertisement
Calculating dog years to human years isn’t as simple as multiplying by seven. Use our handy chart to determine the human age equivalent of your pet’s age.
Occasional snacking on grass is perfectly healthy for your cat. Learn why and how to plant a little indoor, chemical-free lawn on which he can graze.
Keeping your dog's ears clean and dry is an important part of keeping him healthy and happy. Dr. Marty Becker, known as “America’s Veterinarian,” explains how to do an easy-does-it ear cleaning.
How to Save Money on Pet Care
Article
Check out these smart ideas for keeping both your pet and your bank account healthy and happy.