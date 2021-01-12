Madison Pincombe

Groomer-to-the-stars Jess Rona knows how to make any dog look photoshoot fabulous. Here are her tips, whether you're styling your pup for Instagram or just a walk around the block.
Every dog should have the chance to be so glamorous.
Keeshond
Article
- breed group: non-sporting
- breed size: medium (26-60 lbs.)
- other traits: easy to train, tolerates being alone, tendency to chew, low prey drive, high potential for weight gain, loves water, apartment-friendly, cold weather tolerant, good for first-time pet owners, strong loyalty tendencies, good hiking companion
- colors: cream, black, gray
- patterns: tricolor
- coat length/texture: long
- temperament: friendly, outgoing, playful
The keeshond is an intelligent old breed that has long been raised as family companions and watch dogs. They are well-tempered dogs with lots of personality and a striking gray, cream, and black double coat.
