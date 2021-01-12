Madison Pincombe
These Grooming Tips Could Make Your Dog Insta-Famous
Article
Groomer-to-the-stars Jess Rona knows how to make any dog look photoshoot fabulous. Here are her tips, whether you're styling your pup for Instagram or just a walk around the block.
Advertisement
Jess Rona’s Journey from PetSmart Employee to Dog Groomer for the Stars
Article
Every dog should have the chance to be so glamorous.
Keeshond
Article
  • breed group: non-sporting
  • breed size: medium (26-60 lbs.)
  • other traits: easy to train, tolerates being alone, tendency to chew, low prey drive, high potential for weight gain, loves water, apartment-friendly, cold weather tolerant, good for first-time pet owners, strong loyalty tendencies, good hiking companion
  • colors: cream, black, gray
  • patterns: tricolor
  • coat length/texture: long
  • temperament: friendly, outgoing, playful
The keeshond is an intelligent old breed that has long been raised as family companions and watch dogs. They are well-tempered dogs with lots of personality and a striking gray, cream, and black double coat.
Cat Muji Found After Spending 11 Days (Including Christmas) in LaGuardia Airport
Article
If you’re traveling with your pet, a harness or leash is an airport essential.
London Neighbors Communicate Through ‘Postcat’ Billy
Article
Thanks to Billy, the neighbors have sent stories and even recipes back and forth.
Chewy Sends Loyal Customers Custom Pet Portraits in Appreciation
Article
The company knows the way to a pet lover’s heart.
Meet Normer Adams, the Hero Tree Climber Behind ‘Cat Man Do’ Cat Rescue in Georgia
Article
Some heroes wear a harness and helmet.
Steve Greig Continues to Adopt Unwanted Senior Dogs and Farm Animals, Even During the Pandemic
Video
He turned his grief into a passion for adopting senior dogs.
Advertisement
Binge-Worthy Pet Movies, TV Shows of 2020 to Add To Your Watch List
Article
Happy streaming!
Fern the Cross-Eyed Black Cat Finds Her 'Soulmate' in Adoptive Fur Family
Article
These two kitties were truly meant to be.
Artisan Holiday Cat and Dog Products are a ‘Christmas Miracle’ for Animal Shelters
Article
Support shelter pets while filling your home with Christmas-themed pet products.
Cavachon
Article
  • breed group: hybrid
  • breed size: small (0-25 lbs.)
  • other traits: hypoallergenic, easy to train, prone to health issues, high potential for weight gain, apartment-friendly, strong loyalty tendencies
  • colors: brown / chocolate / liver, black, white
  • patterns: tricolor, bicolor
  • coat length/texture: medium, curly
  • temperament: friendly, playful
The Cavachon is a spunky companion crossbreed between a Cavalier King Charles spaniel and a bichon frise. The compact pup sports a silky coat.
Rescue Dog Embraces Howl-iday Season by Making Snow Angels
Article
Without a doubt, doggo snow angels are the very *best* kind of snow angels.
Shelter Jumps on Monolith Trend To Help Pets Find Their Forever Home
Article
The mysterious monolith structure looks similar to the ones spotted in Utah, Nevada, Pittsburgh and California.
‘Muttcracker’ Photo Project Brings Adoptable Pets On A Magical Journey Just in Time for the Holidays
Gallery
Photography project Dancers and Dogs teamed up with the St. Louis Ballet and Stray Rescue of St. Louis for the third year to help shelter animals find forever homes.
Advertisement
Watch This Sweet Therapy Dog Help Special-Needs Students Transition Back To School
Article
Soul, a therapy dog in Spain, has a powerful connection to the students she works with.
Watch This Dog Sing Christmas Songs for an Instant Boost of Holiday Cheer
Video
Hugo the golden retriever has a pretty refined palate when it comes to Christmas carols.
20 of the Best Dog Christmas Gifts to Get Your Pup in the Holiday Spirit
Video
Make this a Christmas your dog will never forget.
Suzy the Rescue Pup Is on a Bucket List Adventure of a Lifetime
Video
Suzy has already completed 50 of the 70 experiences on her bucket list.
This Advanced Automatic Litter Box From Catson Is Blowing Our Minds
Article
Leave the scooping to Catson, and it will clean better than you ever could.
From Wags to Riches: One Pup's Fashionable Journey to Superstar Status
Article
You can typically find Presley rocking a tutu and a pair of sunglasses.
3-Legged Cat Bubby Forms Unbreakable Bond with Canadian Family
Article
After years on his own, Bubby now has the forever home he deserves.
Advertisement
Watch Bunny the Sheepadoodle Talk to Her Owners
Video
It’s no surprise that videos of Bunny talking have gone viral on TikTok.
Firefighters Rescue Jack the Alaskan Malamute from Icy River
Article
The wet pooch cuddled up in a blanket after he was fished from the frigid waters.
What Happens If Your Dog Eats Marshmallows?
Video
Marshmallows are essential in s’mores, hot chocolate, and many sweet treats—but can dogs enjoy them, too? We talked to an expert to find out.
Load More
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.dailypaws.com