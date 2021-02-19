Lola Augustine Brown

Neapolitan Mastiff
- breed group: working
- breed size: extra large (101 lbs. or more)
- other traits: easy to groom, highly territorial, apartment-friendly, strong loyalty tendencies
- colors: black, gray, red, brown / chocolate / liver, blue, fawn
- patterns: brindle
- coat length/texture: short
- temperament: gentle, willful
Huge and abundantly wrinkled, mighty Neapolitan mastiffs can be sweet, loyal companions requiring little exercise. Learn more about living with Neapolitan mastiffs.
Miniature Pinscher
- breed group: toy
- breed size: small (0-25 lbs.)
- other traits: easy to train, easy to groom, highly territorial, high prey drive, apartment-friendly, hot weather tolerant, good for first-time pet owners, strong loyalty tendencies
- colors: black, red, brown / chocolate / liver
- patterns: bicolor, tricolor, black and tan
- coat length/texture: short
- temperament: friendly, outgoing, playful, aggressive
Miniature pinschers are tiny dogs with huge personalities. Affectionate, loyal, and adorable, they make great companions. Learn more about living with miniature pinschers.
Airedale Terrier
- breed group: terrier
- breed size: large (61-100 lbs.)
- other traits: hypoallergenic, easy to train, easy to groom, high prey drive, loves water, apartment-friendly, cold weather tolerant, hot weather tolerant, good for first-time pet owners, strong loyalty tendencies, good hiking companion
- colors: brown / chocolate / liver
- patterns: black and tan
- coat length/texture: short, wiry
- temperament: gentle, friendly, outgoing, playful
Airedale terriers are highly intelligent and energetic dogs who make great family pets. They excel at agility and love to hike. Learn more about living with Airedale terriers.
Boerboel (South African Mastiff)
- breed group: working
- breed size: extra large (101 lbs. or more)
- other traits: highly territorial, loves water, cold weather tolerant, hot weather tolerant, strong loyalty tendencies
- colors: brown / chocolate / liver, red, cream
- patterns: bicolor, tricolor, brindle
- coat length/texture: short
- temperament: friendly, outgoing
Boerboels are intelligent, loyal, and gentle protectors of their families. They can weigh up to 200 pounds. Learn more about living with boerboels.
Brussels Griffon
- breed group: toy
- breed size: small (0-25 lbs.)
- other traits: easy to train, prone to health issues, high prey drive, high potential for weight gain, loves water, apartment-friendly, good for first-time pet owners, strong loyalty tendencies, good hiking companion
- colors: red, black, brown / chocolate / liver
- patterns: bicolor, tuxedo, brindle, saddle / blanket, merle, black and tan, harlequin, hairless, spotted, sable, blue and tan, tricolor, flecked / ticked / speckled, liver and tan
- coat length/texture: short, medium, long
- temperament: outgoing, friendly, playful, anxious
Brussels griffons are smart and friendly little dogs with tons of personality, perfect for families or households of just about any size—including those with other dogs or cats. Learn more about living with Brussels griffons.
Border Terrier
- breed group: terrier
- breed size: small (0-25 lbs.)
- other traits: hypoallergenic, easy to train, easy to groom, high prey drive, apartment-friendly, cold weather tolerant, good for first-time pet owners, good hiking companion
- colors: brown / chocolate / liver, red, gold / yellow, cream, fawn
- patterns: blue and tan
- coat length/texture: short, wiry
- temperament: friendly, outgoing, playful
Border terriers are intelligent, energetic, and affectionate little dogs with big personalities and low grooming needs. They make great family pets and are easy to train. Learn more about living with border terriers.