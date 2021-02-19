Lola Augustine Brown

Neapolitan Mastiff
Article
  • breed group: working
  • breed size: extra large (101 lbs. or more)
  • other traits: easy to groom, highly territorial, apartment-friendly, strong loyalty tendencies
  • colors: black, gray, red, brown / chocolate / liver, blue, fawn
  • patterns: brindle
  • coat length/texture: short
  • temperament: gentle, willful
Huge and abundantly wrinkled, mighty Neapolitan mastiffs can be sweet, loyal companions requiring little exercise. Learn more about living with Neapolitan mastiffs.
Miniature Pinscher
Article
  • breed group: toy
  • breed size: small (0-25 lbs.)
  • other traits: easy to train, easy to groom, highly territorial, high prey drive, apartment-friendly, hot weather tolerant, good for first-time pet owners, strong loyalty tendencies
  • colors: black, red, brown / chocolate / liver
  • patterns: bicolor, tricolor, black and tan
  • coat length/texture: short
  • temperament: friendly, outgoing, playful, aggressive
Miniature pinschers are tiny dogs with huge personalities. Affectionate, loyal, and adorable, they make great companions. Learn more about living with miniature pinschers.
Airedale Terrier
Article
  • breed group: terrier
  • breed size: large (61-100 lbs.)
  • other traits: hypoallergenic, easy to train, easy to groom, high prey drive, loves water, apartment-friendly, cold weather tolerant, hot weather tolerant, good for first-time pet owners, strong loyalty tendencies, good hiking companion
  • colors: brown / chocolate / liver
  • patterns: black and tan
  • coat length/texture: short, wiry
  • temperament: gentle, friendly, outgoing, playful
Airedale terriers are highly intelligent and energetic dogs who make great family pets. They excel at agility and love to hike. Learn more about living with Airedale terriers.
Boerboel (South African Mastiff)
Article
  • breed group: working
  • breed size: extra large (101 lbs. or more)
  • other traits: highly territorial, loves water, cold weather tolerant, hot weather tolerant, strong loyalty tendencies
  • colors: brown / chocolate / liver, red, cream
  • patterns: bicolor, tricolor, brindle
  • coat length/texture: short
  • temperament: friendly, outgoing
Boerboels are intelligent, loyal, and gentle protectors of their families. They can weigh up to 200 pounds. Learn more about living with boerboels.
Brussels Griffon
Article
  • breed group: toy
  • breed size: small (0-25 lbs.)
  • other traits: easy to train, prone to health issues, high prey drive, high potential for weight gain, loves water, apartment-friendly, good for first-time pet owners, strong loyalty tendencies, good hiking companion
  • colors: red, black, brown / chocolate / liver
  • patterns: bicolor, tuxedo, brindle, saddle / blanket, merle, black and tan, harlequin, hairless, spotted, sable, blue and tan, tricolor, flecked / ticked / speckled, liver and tan
  • coat length/texture: short, medium, long
  • temperament: outgoing, friendly, playful, anxious
Brussels griffons are smart and friendly little dogs with tons of personality, perfect for families or households of just about any size—including those with other dogs or cats. Learn more about living with Brussels griffons.
Border Terrier
Article
  • breed group: terrier
  • breed size: small (0-25 lbs.)
  • other traits: hypoallergenic, easy to train, easy to groom, high prey drive, apartment-friendly, cold weather tolerant, good for first-time pet owners, good hiking companion
  • colors: brown / chocolate / liver, red, gold / yellow, cream, fawn
  • patterns: blue and tan
  • coat length/texture: short, wiry
  • temperament: friendly, outgoing, playful
Border terriers are intelligent, energetic, and affectionate little dogs with big personalities and low grooming needs. They make great family pets and are easy to train. Learn more about living with border terriers.
Caucasian Shepherd Dog (Caucasian Ovcharka)
Article
  • breed group: none
  • breed size: extra large (101 lbs. or more)
  • other traits: requires lots of grooming, highly territorial, loves water, cold weather tolerant, strong loyalty tendencies, good hiking companion
  • colors: red, cream, fawn, white, gray, brown / chocolate / liver
  • patterns: bicolor, tricolor, brindle, sable
  • coat length/texture: long, medium, short
  • temperament: gentle, aloof
Caucasian shepherds are huge dogs known as confident and fearless family protectors, but also loving, affectionate, and loyal family dogs. Learn more about living with Caucasian shepherds.
Cairn Terrier
Article
  • breed group: terrier
  • breed size: small (0-25 lbs.)
  • other traits: hypoallergenic, easy to train, easy to groom, tolerates being alone, apartment-friendly, cold weather tolerant, good for first-time pet owners, strong loyalty tendencies, good hiking companion
  • colors: red, cream, black, gray, white
  • patterns: brindle
  • coat length/texture: short, wiry
  • temperament: gentle, friendly, willful, playful, anxious
Cairn terriers are loyal, intelligent, and playful little dogs who are just as happy snuggling on our laps as they are accompanying us on hikes. Learn more about cairn terriers’ behaviors and traits here.
Giant Schnauzer
Article
  • breed group: working
  • breed size: large (61-100 lbs.)
  • other traits: hypoallergenic, easy to train, requires lots of grooming, highly territorial, cold weather tolerant, strong loyalty tendencies, good hiking companion
  • colors: black, gray
  • patterns: sable
  • coat length/texture: medium, wiry
  • temperament: gentle, friendly, willful, aloof, protective
Giant schnauzers are loyal, intelligent, and hard-working dogs who are great companions for those willing to train this high-energy breed. Here's hoping you have the time for long walks and playtime in the yard.
Pekingese
Article
  • breed group: toy
  • breed size: small (0-25 lbs.)
  • other traits: requires lots of grooming, prone to health issues, high potential for weight gain, apartment-friendly, good for first-time pet owners, strong loyalty tendencies
  • colors: black, gray, red, blue, cream, white, fawn, gold / yellow, brown / chocolate / liver
  • patterns: bicolor, tricolor, hairless, sable, saddle / blanket, brindle, flecked / ticked / speckled, spotted, harlequin, tuxedo, merle, black and tan, liver and tan, blue and tan
  • coat length/texture: long
  • temperament: gentle, friendly, willful, aloof
Pekingese are intelligent, affectionate, and friendly. These compact lion-maned dogs were first bred as companions for Chinese emperors. Learn more about living with Pekingese.
