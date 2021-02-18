Lisa Radosta, DVM, DACVB

Lisa Radosta, DVM, DACVB, is a board-certified veterinary behaviorist in South East Florida. She has lectured from Minneapolis to Moscow on all things behavior to veterinarians, veterinary technicians, industry professionals, and pet parents. She has published scientific articles, written textbook chapters, and been interviewed for television and print.

Why Does My Cat Eat Plastic?
Video
Cats who eat plastic are exhibiting a dangerous behavioral urge called pica. Whether they’re chewing on plastic bags, eating sandals, or biting into the covering of electrical wires, consuming plastic can be life-threatening for cats. Here’s what you need to know about pica, including how to break your kitty of this bad habit for good.
