Linley Sanders
Who Saved Who? The Joy of Owning a Special Needs Pet
From pets with physical disabilities to those with anxiety, we're exploring the unique joys and challenges special needs pets bring to our lives—they just need you to open your heart and your home.
Schnoodle
  • breed group: hybrid
  • breed size: small (0-25 lbs.)
  • other traits: hypoallergenic, easy to train, requires lots of grooming, high potential for weight gain, apartment-friendly
  • colors: brown / chocolate / liver, red, gold / yellow, cream, fawn, black, gray, white
  • patterns: bicolor, sable, black and tan, liver and tan
  • coat length/texture: curly, medium
  • temperament: gentle, friendly, anxious
Schnoodles are “teddy bear” dogs who are beloved for their calm demeanor, high level of intelligence, and low-allergen coats.
Greyhound
  • breed group: hound
  • breed size: large (61-100 lbs.)
  • other traits: good hiking companion, easy to groom, strong loyalty tendencies, high prey drive
  • colors: red, fawn, black, white, blue
  • patterns: bicolor, brindle, black and tan
  • coat length/texture: short
  • temperament: gentle, outgoing
Greyhounds are gentle, graceful dogs who are known for their sweet temperament and sprinting capabilities. These regal hounds enjoy the comforts of life and make excellent family pets.
