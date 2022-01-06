Leslie Stewart, Ph.D., LCPC

Dr. Leslie A. Stewart is a licensed clinical professional counselor and associate professor in Idaho State University's Department of Counseling. Within the ISU Department of Counseling, she directs the Certificate Program in Animal Assisted Interventions and the Research on Anthrozoological Relationships (ROAR) Laboratory. Dr. Stewart has clinical experience with horses, dogs, and rabbits and incorporates animal-assisted education across her classes and in clinical supervision. Dr. Stewart is the primary author of the American Counseling Association Competencies for Animal Assisted Therapy in Counseling. Dr. Stewart shares her life with several species of animal family members including dogs, rabbits, mice, a cat, and a ball python and enjoys hiking, backpacking, wildlife viewing, and kayaking in her free time.