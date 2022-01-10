Leslie Sinn, CPDT-KA, DVM, DACVB

Leslie is a board certified veterinary behaviorist with a practice located in Northern Virginia just outside of D.C. People always ask her what kind of animals she prefers to work with, but she loves them all! Consequently, she sees everything in her practice from cats and dogs to exotics and even large animals like horses and pot bellied pigs! Leslie's undergraduate degree is in genetics and her passion has always been training. All of that has combined to provides her with a unique view and approach to behavioral medicine. She currently lives with a Border Collie (Possum) and a Snowshoe (Bane), the two smartest breeds of their respective species. They are a lot of fun to work with but they also definitely keep her training skills sharp!!