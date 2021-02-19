Lacey Howard

Yes, dogs are adorable and awesome and give you the most exuberant (daily) welcome-home party ever. But there are many things you should consider before getting a dog.
Intestinal parasites like tapeworms and roundworms are common in dogs, but can be treated safely and effectively with help from your veterinarian. Find out how to diagnose, treat, and prevent worms in your dog.
New to dog ownership? Don’t stress. We’ve got you covered with our guide for first-time dog owners.
Get a good idea of the costs—from adoption fees and other up-front costs to on-going ones such as supplies and vet bills—before you adopt a dog.
Congratulations on bringing home a new puppy! We’ve got a list of essentials to gather so you have what you need to get started on a happy, healthy life together.
If you’re considering adding a dog to your family, an older dog from a senior dog rescue can give you all the fun and unconditional love without some of the challenges that come with a puppy.