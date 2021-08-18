Kristin Salaky
Kerry Blue Terrier
Article
  • breed group: terrier
  • breed size: medium (26-60 lbs.)
  • other traits: hypoallergenic, requires lots of grooming, tendency to chew, high prey drive, loves water, cold weather tolerant, strong loyalty tendencies, good hiking companion
  • colors: black, gray, blue
  • coat length/texture: medium, curly
  • temperament: friendly, willful, playful
Kerry blue terriers are loyal, hard-working, and strong-willed dogs. They are happiest when they have a task to do, preferably if it’s by their owner's side.
Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.dailypaws.com