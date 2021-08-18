Kristin Salaky

Kerry Blue Terrier
- breed group: terrier
- breed size: medium (26-60 lbs.)
- other traits: hypoallergenic, requires lots of grooming, tendency to chew, high prey drive, loves water, cold weather tolerant, strong loyalty tendencies, good hiking companion
- colors: black, gray, blue
- coat length/texture: medium, curly
- temperament: friendly, willful, playful
Kerry blue terriers are loyal, hard-working, and strong-willed dogs. They are happiest when they have a task to do, preferably if it’s by their owner's side.
