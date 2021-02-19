Kristi Valentini

Kristi Valentini writes health and lifestyle articles for pets and people, often with her pup Penny by her side. A huge animal lover, she’s been known to bring home lost kittens, foster puppies and even have a baby goat sleep over – much to the dismay of her husband and delight of her children. Her work has also appeared in publications including Good Housekeeping, Redbook, Oprah Magazine and Woman’s Day.
