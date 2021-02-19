Katie Mills Giorgio

- breed group: terrier
- breed size: small (0-25 lbs.)
- other traits: apartment-friendly, good hiking companion, easy to groom, tolerates being alone, high prey drive
- colors: white
- coat length/texture: short
- temperament: friendly, outgoing, playful
West Highland White Terriers are loyal, tenacious, and wildly entertaining dogs that pack a lot of personality into their relatively small frame. Both a clever hunter and playful pet, learn more about living with Westies.
Golden Retriever
Video
- breed group: sporting
- breed size: large (61-100 lbs.)
- other traits: easy to train, requires lots of grooming, tendency to chew, high potential for weight gain, loves water, good for first-time pet owners, strong loyalty tendencies
- colors: cream, gold / yellow
- patterns: saddle / blanket
- coat length/texture: long, medium
- temperament: gentle, friendly, willful, outgoing, playful
Golden retrievers are smart, loyal dogs that are ideal family companions. With their gentle nature, shining coats, and charming smiles, they are considered one of the most popular breeds in America. Learn more about living with these people-pleasing pups.
Pug
Video
- breed group: toy
- breed size: small (0-25 lbs.)
- other traits: easy to train, easy to groom, prone to health issues, high potential for weight gain, apartment-friendly, good for first-time pet owners, strong loyalty tendencies
- colors: fawn, black
- patterns: sable
- coat length/texture: short
- temperament: friendly, outgoing, playful
Pugs are known for their squishy faces and their charming demeanor. A bit mischievous but beloved by owners, this breed is ideal for laid-back homes and those who like to dote on their pet. Here’s what you need to know about living with pugs.
Bull Terrier
Article
- breed group: terrier
- breed size: medium (26-60 lbs.)
- other traits: tendency to chew, high potential for weight gain, cold weather tolerant, strong loyalty tendencies
- colors: red, fawn, black, blue, white
- patterns: bicolor, brindle
- coat length/texture: short
- temperament: friendly, willful, playful
Bull terriers are loyal, rambunctious, and endearing companions. This playful breed can also be a bit mischievous and certainly draws attention with their unique physique. Learn more about living with bull terriers.
Chihuahua
Article
- breed group: toy
- breed size: small (0-25 lbs.)
- other traits: easy to train, easy to groom, prone to health issues, apartment-friendly, good for first-time pet owners, strong loyalty tendencies
- colors: brown / chocolate / liver, black, gray, blue, white, fawn
- patterns: bicolor, tricolor, brindle, merle, black and tan, liver and tan, blue and tan
- coat length/texture: short, long
- temperament: gentle, anxious, playful
Chihuahuas are charming, smart, and sassy. Small in size, but big in personality, Chihuahuas are beloved by owners for their unique appearance and entertaining attitudes. Learn more about living with this pint-sized breed.