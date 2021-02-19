Katie Mills Giorgio

West Highland White Terrier (Westie)
  • breed group: terrier
  • breed size: small (0-25 lbs.)
  • other traits: apartment-friendly, good hiking companion, easy to groom, tolerates being alone, high prey drive
  • colors: white
  • coat length/texture: short
  • temperament: friendly, outgoing, playful
West Highland White Terriers are loyal, tenacious, and wildly entertaining dogs that pack a lot of personality into their relatively small frame. Both a clever hunter and playful pet, learn more about living with Westies. 
  • breed group: sporting
  • breed size: large (61-100 lbs.)
  • other traits: easy to train, requires lots of grooming, tendency to chew, high potential for weight gain, loves water, good for first-time pet owners, strong loyalty tendencies
  • colors: cream, gold / yellow
  • patterns: saddle / blanket
  • coat length/texture: long, medium
  • temperament: gentle, friendly, willful, outgoing, playful
Golden retrievers are smart, loyal dogs that are ideal family companions. With their gentle nature, shining coats, and charming smiles, they are considered one of the most popular breeds in America. Learn more about living with these people-pleasing pups.
Pug
  • breed group: toy
  • breed size: small (0-25 lbs.)
  • other traits: easy to train, easy to groom, prone to health issues, high potential for weight gain, apartment-friendly, good for first-time pet owners, strong loyalty tendencies
  • colors: fawn, black
  • patterns: sable
  • coat length/texture: short
  • temperament: friendly, outgoing, playful
Pugs are known for their squishy faces and their charming demeanor. A bit mischievous but beloved by owners, this breed is ideal for laid-back homes and those who like to dote on their pet. Here’s what you need to know about living with pugs.
Bull Terrier
  • breed group: terrier
  • breed size: medium (26-60 lbs.)
  • other traits: tendency to chew, high potential for weight gain, cold weather tolerant, strong loyalty tendencies
  • colors: red, fawn, black, blue, white
  • patterns: bicolor, brindle
  • coat length/texture: short
  • temperament: friendly, willful, playful
Bull terriers are loyal, rambunctious, and endearing companions. This playful breed can also be a bit mischievous and certainly draws attention with their unique physique. Learn more about living with bull terriers.
Chihuahua
  • breed group: toy
  • breed size: small (0-25 lbs.)
  • other traits: easy to train, easy to groom, prone to health issues, apartment-friendly, good for first-time pet owners, strong loyalty tendencies
  • colors: brown / chocolate / liver, black, gray, blue, white, fawn
  • patterns: bicolor, tricolor, brindle, merle, black and tan, liver and tan, blue and tan
  • coat length/texture: short, long
  • temperament: gentle, anxious, playful
Chihuahuas are charming, smart, and sassy. Small in size, but big in personality, Chihuahuas are beloved by owners for their unique appearance and entertaining attitudes. Learn more about living with this pint-sized breed.
Labrador Retriever (Lab)
  • breed group: sporting
  • breed size: large (61-100 lbs.)
  • other traits: easy to train, easy to groom, tendency to chew, prone to health issues, high potential for weight gain, loves water, cold weather tolerant, hot weather tolerant, good for first-time pet owners, strong loyalty tendencies, good hiking companion
  • colors: brown / chocolate / liver, gold / yellow, black
  • patterns: sable, flecked / ticked / speckled
  • coat length/texture: short, medium
  • temperament: friendly, outgoing, playful
Labrador retrievers, or Labs as many know them, are an ideal combination of friendly and active, making them one of the most beloved family pets. Read on for more information about this most popular dog breed.
Pomeranian
  • breed group: toy
  • breed size: small (0-25 lbs.)
  • other traits: easy to train, easy to groom, highly territorial, high potential for weight gain, apartment-friendly, cold weather tolerant, good for first-time pet owners
  • colors: black, red, blue, cream, gold / yellow, fawn, white
  • patterns: bicolor, tricolor, sable, saddle / blanket, brindle, black and tan, liver and tan, blue and tan
  • coat length/texture: long, medium, wiry
  • temperament: outgoing, playful, friendly
Pomeranians are small in stature but big in personality. Alert, intelligent, and confident, Pomeranians have a beautiful coat and a charming personality to match. Read on to learn more about this little, loveable breed.
Vizsla
  • breed group: sporting
  • breed size: large (61-100 lbs.)
  • other traits: easy to train, easy to groom, tendency to chew, highly territorial, loves water, apartment-friendly, hot weather tolerant, strong loyalty tendencies, good hiking companion
  • colors: red
  • patterns: sable
  • coat length/texture: short
  • temperament: friendly, outgoing, playful, protective
Smart, active, and super loyal, Vizslas are a friendly breed that enjoys burning their energy outdoors, whether hunting or jogging with their owner. Learn more about living with the people-oriented Vizsla.
Cocker Spaniel
  • breed group: sporting
  • breed size: medium (26-60 lbs.)
  • other traits: easy to train, requires lots of grooming, prone to health issues, high prey drive, high potential for weight gain, loves water, apartment-friendly, cold weather tolerant, strong loyalty tendencies
  • colors: black, brown / chocolate / liver
  • patterns: bicolor, tricolor, black and tan
  • coat length/texture: long, medium
  • temperament: gentle, friendly, playful
Cocker spaniels are lively, sweet-natured, and beautiful, just the right size for many homes. A great option for families, cocker spaniels are highly trainable and affectionate. Read on to learn more about living with this beloved breed.
Weimaraner
  • breed group: sporting
  • breed size: large (61-100 lbs.)
  • other traits: easy to train, easy to groom, tendency to chew, high prey drive, loves water, hot weather tolerant, strong loyalty tendencies, good hiking companion
  • colors: blue, gray
  • patterns: sable
  • coat length/texture: short
  • temperament: gentle, friendly, willful, outgoing, playful, aloof
Weimaraners are friendly, fearless, and obedient with a striking appearance—thanks to their unique silver-grey coat—that draws a lot of attention. Highly energetic and affectionate, this breed needs just the right family fit. Learn more about living with Weimaraners.
Shih Tzu
  • breed group: toy
  • breed size: small (0-25 lbs.)
  • other traits: requires lots of grooming, high prey drive, apartment-friendly, good for first-time pet owners
  • colors: brown / chocolate / liver, red, gold / yellow, black, blue, white
  • patterns: bicolor, brindle
  • coat length/texture: long
  • temperament: friendly, outgoing, playful
The shih tzu is a born companion who loves to sit on anyone's lap. A regal, ancient breed, the shih tzu is a lively charmer. Read on to learn more about living with the majestic shih tzu.
