Katie Boyce is a freelance copywriter, dog lover, and houseplant hoarder. A writing chameleon, Katie contributes to high-end digital publications in both branded and editorial spaces and writes marketing words for interior designers and lifestyle brands. She lives in Minnesota with her husband, two small children, and geriatric beagle-mix, Trudy.
