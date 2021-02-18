Katie Boyce

Psst—it’s removable and easy to hang, too.
A flea infestation on your dog or puppy is never fun. Here’s how to treat your dog for fleas with a few simple tips so you can get rid of fleas in the house fast.
Does your dog have a red bump in the corner of her eye? It could be cherry eye—a prolapse of the tear gland of your dog’s third eyelid. Here’s how to recognize the signs of cherry eye in dogs so you can treat it and reduce damage.
Canine diabetes is one of the most common endocrine diseases affecting older dogs. Know the signs so you can seek veterinary treatment right away.
Is it eye boogers or does your dog have an eye infection? Know the symptoms and treatments of common dog eye issues, plus steps to keep your pup’s eyes healthy.