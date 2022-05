Kathy Barnes

Kathy Barnes has been a service journalist for more than 18 years. Formerly she was home design editor at Country Home and ReadyMade magazines. She was also a digital editor for BHG.com and DivineCaroline.com. Currently she owns her own business as a freelance writer and editor. She contributes regularly to a number of magazines and websites. She's also an adjunct professor of features and magazine writing for Drake University.