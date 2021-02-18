Kate Eldredge Basedow, LVT

A case of dry skin isn't usually serious, but it can make your cat super uncomfortable! Here's how to nix the itch.
Advertisement
Your pup's unsightly skin flakes might mean he's dealing with dandruff.
If your dog is starting to go blind, you still have plenty of time to help him adjust to his new normal.
Dogs go blind for multiple reasons, whether that’s a health condition or simply old age. If you're thinking of adopting a blind dog or your dog is losing his vision, here's what you can do to help your pup live a healthy and fulfilled life.
Quality of life is the most important thing for our senior dogs, especially when they become sick. As your dog begins to show signs that he is close to the end of his life, you can help to keep him comfortable until he is ready to pass on.
Noting small changes in your cat's health and behavior can help tip you off that something is wrong and enable you to help your beloved cat through her final days.