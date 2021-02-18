Kate Eldredge Basedow, LVT

Kate grew up obsessed with dog shows and training, and nothing has changed. These days she writes professionally about dogs and is a Licensed Veterinary Technician. Her free time is managed by her two beautiful Belgian Tervuren, one crazy cat, and two zebra finches. She has a BA from Cornell University.
Here's What Causes Your Cat's Dry Skin (and Home Remedies to Try)
A case of dry skin isn't usually serious, but it can make your cat super uncomfortable! Here's how to nix the itch.
Causes of Dog Dandruff and How to Get Rid of It—Fast
Your pup's unsightly skin flakes might mean he's dealing with dandruff.
How to Tell If Your Dog Is Going Blind
If your dog is starting to go blind, you still have plenty of time to help him adjust to his new normal.
6 Strategies to Help You Properly Care for a Blind or Visually Impaired Dog
Dogs go blind for multiple reasons, whether that’s a health condition or simply old age. If you're thinking of adopting a blind dog or your dog is losing his vision, here's what you can do to help your pup live a healthy and fulfilled life.
How to Know If Your Dog May Be Nearing the End of Their Life
Quality of life is the most important thing for our senior dogs, especially when they become sick. As your dog begins to show signs that he is close to the end of his life, you can help to keep him comfortable until he is ready to pass on.
Signs Your Cat Is Nearing the End of Their Life
Noting small changes in your cat's health and behavior can help tip you off that something is wrong and enable you to help your beloved cat through her final days.
Can Cats Get Colds? Here's How to Get a Sick Kitty 'Feline' Better
Cats can catch colds, but not from us humans. Learn to recognize when your cat has a cold, how to help her feel better, and when to get help from your veterinarian.
What Does It Mean When a Dog’s Nose Is Dry?
With some detective work, you can make sure that your dog’s dry nose is a normal temporary condition and not an indication of a more serious problem.
Help! Why Did My Dog’s Black Nose Turn Pink?
Snow nose is a purely cosmetic condition that causes a dog’s nose to temporarily or permanently turn pink. While we don’t know what causes it, affected dogs lead perfectly normal, healthy lives.
Does Your Dog Have a Mast Cell Tumor?
Mast cell tumors can mimic many different lumps and bumps on your dog, so it is important to have any new lump checked out by your veterinarian.
Cushing’s Syndrome in Dogs: Spotting and Treating This Complicated Disease
Diagnosing Cushing’s syndrome can be a frustrating process, but with proper treatment and care, affected dogs can live out the rest of their lives happy and healthy.
Testing Your Dog for Allergies
Many things can cause dog allergies, but it can be hard to pinpoint the problem. A veterinary exam along with testing can provide the answer.
Allergies in Dogs: How to Help Your Pup Find Relief
Could your pup be allergic to something in her food or her environment? Here's how you can help her find relief.
Everything You Need to Know About Feline Immunodeficiency Virus (FIV) in Cats
If your cat tests positive for FIV, there’s no need to panic. This disease does put him at an increased risk of developing other infections and illnesses, but with regular veterinary and home care he can still lead a full, happy life.
Everything You Need To Know About Feline Leukemia (FeLV)
Feline leukemia is most common in young cats who go outdoors. Learn to recognize the signs and symptoms of feline leukemia, and how to care for an infected cat.
Could Your Cat Have Cancer? Here’s How How To Tell
An early diagnosis provides the best chance for felines who may be suffering from cancer.
Signs Your Kitten Is Teething and What to Do
Your kitten has started chomping on everything in sight—including your arm! She is teething, and her adult teeth are starting to come in. Here are the answers to all your questions about your tiny tiger’s growing pains.
Find Out Why Your Kitten Is Sneezing and What You Can Do
If you notice that your kitten is sneezing a lot, he may need veterinary attention and intervention. Coughing and sneezing are often signs of upper respiratory infections, but can be caused by other issues. With some supportive care at home and help from your veterinarian, your kitten will be on the mend soon.
Why Your Dog Scoots & What You Need to Know About Your Dog’s Anal Glands
All dogs have anal glands. Most of the time your dog won’t need any help from you, but sometimes these glands get impacted and require human or even veterinary intervention to clear them out.
Can You Give a Dog Benadryl?
Benadryl (diphenhydramine) is a safe over-the-counter medication you can give your dog. Learn the appropriate dosage, uses, and side effects.
What to Do If Another Dog Bites Your Dog
Whether your dog got himself into a fight or was attacked out of the blue, he will need prompt care. Learn how to check for damage, clean the wound, and assess the need for veterinary attention.
How To Stop a Dog’s Nail From Bleeding
You did everything right as you prepped to trim your dog’s nails. You looked for where your dog’s nail starts to curl and narrow, you steadied her paw with your hand, and you cut at a slight angle. But your dog jerked her paw at the last second, and now her nail is bleeding. Don’t worry, it happens to everyone. Here’s how to stop that bleeding fast.
Why Your Puppy Has Diarrhea & What To Do About It
Puppies can get diarrhea for a variety of reasons, some harmless and easy to treat and others more sinister. Mild cases can be managed at home, but here’s how to know if a puppy with diarrhea should be seen by a veterinarian.
