Kate Silver

Mastiff
Article
- breed group: working
- breed size: extra large (101 lbs. or more)
- other traits: easy to train, easy to groom, prone to health issues, highly territorial, high potential for weight gain, apartment-friendly, strong loyalty tendencies
- colors: fawn
- patterns: bicolor, brindle
- coat length/texture: short
- temperament: gentle, friendly, protective
Mastiffs are loyal, protective dogs, famous for their extra-large size and propensity for drooling. Learn more about living with mastiffs.
Bernese Mountain Dog
Article
- breed group: working
- breed size: large (61-100 lbs.)
- other traits: easy to train, requires lots of grooming, prone to health issues, cold weather tolerant, good for first-time pet owners, strong loyalty tendencies, good hiking companion
- colors: black, brown / chocolate / liver, white
- patterns: tricolor
- coat length/texture: long
- temperament: gentle, friendly, playful, aloof
Bernese mountain dogs are smart, hardworking, and loyal dogs who love to spend time with their human family. Learn more about living with Bernese mountain dogs.
Akita
Article
- breed group: working
- breed size: large (61-100 lbs.)
- other traits: easy to train, requires lots of grooming, prone to health issues, highly territorial, high prey drive, high potential for weight gain, cold weather tolerant, strong loyalty tendencies
- colors: black, gray, red, blue, cream, white, fawn, gold / yellow, brown / chocolate / liver
- patterns: bicolor, tricolor, brindle, liver and tan, black and tan, blue and tan
- coat length/texture: long
- temperament: gentle, willful, aloof, protective
Known as a national treasure in Japan, Akitas have wooed American dog lovers with their loyalty, watchfulness, and graceful strength. Learn more about living with the Akita.
Cane Corso
Article
- breed group: working
- breed size: large (61-100 lbs.)
- other traits: easy to train, easy to groom, highly territorial, high prey drive, strong loyalty tendencies, good hiking companion
- colors: black, fawn, gray, brown / chocolate / liver, red
- patterns: bicolor, brindle
- coat length/texture: short
- temperament: willful, aloof, protective
The cane corso is a large, dignified Italian breed that is extremely loyal and excels at being a guard dog. Learn more about living with the cane corso.
Havanese
Article
- breed group: toy
- breed size: small (0-25 lbs.)
- other traits: easy to train, requires lots of grooming, low prey drive, high potential for weight gain, apartment-friendly, good for first-time pet owners, strong loyalty tendencies
- colors: black, gray, red, blue, cream, white, fawn, gold / yellow, brown / chocolate / liver
- patterns: bicolor, tricolor, sable, flecked / ticked / speckled, spotted, harlequin, tuxedo, merle, black and tan, liver and tan, blue and tan
- coat length/texture: long
- temperament: gentle, friendly, outgoing, playful
Havanese dogs are smart, extroverted performers who don't require a lot of room to roam. Learn more about living with Havanese puppies and dogs.
Great Dane
Article
- breed group: working
- breed size: extra large (101 lbs. or more)
- other traits: easy to train, easy to groom, prone to health issues, highly territorial, good for first-time pet owners, strong loyalty tendencies
- colors: fawn, black, blue, gray, white
- patterns: bicolor, brindle, harlequin, merle
- coat length/texture: short
- temperament: gentle, friendly, outgoing, playful, protective
Great Danes are enormous, gentle dogs that love spending time with their family, whether guarding them, or lazing at their elbows. Is this gentle gargantuan dog breed right for you?