Kate Silver

Kate Silver is a freelance writer based in Chicago. Her work has appeared in Washington Post, National Geographic, O the Oprah Magazine, Bloomberg Businessweek, and other publications. Since March 2020, she's adopted two senior pandemic pets: Lemmy the tiny dog and Juliette the plus-size cat.

Mastiff
Article
  • breed group: working
  • breed size: extra large (101 lbs. or more)
  • other traits: easy to train, easy to groom, prone to health issues, highly territorial, high potential for weight gain, apartment-friendly, strong loyalty tendencies
  • colors: fawn
  • patterns: bicolor, brindle
  • coat length/texture: short
  • temperament: gentle, friendly, protective
Mastiffs are loyal, protective dogs, famous for their extra-large size and propensity for drooling. Learn more about living with mastiffs.
Advertisement
Bernese Mountain Dog
Article
  • breed group: working
  • breed size: large (61-100 lbs.)
  • other traits: easy to train, requires lots of grooming, prone to health issues, cold weather tolerant, good for first-time pet owners, strong loyalty tendencies, good hiking companion
  • colors: black, brown / chocolate / liver, white
  • patterns: tricolor
  • coat length/texture: long
  • temperament: gentle, friendly, playful, aloof
Bernese mountain dogs are smart, hardworking, and loyal dogs who love to spend time with their human family. Learn more about living with Bernese mountain dogs.
Akita
Article
  • breed group: working
  • breed size: large (61-100 lbs.)
  • other traits: easy to train, requires lots of grooming, prone to health issues, highly territorial, high prey drive, high potential for weight gain, cold weather tolerant, strong loyalty tendencies
  • colors: black, gray, red, blue, cream, white, fawn, gold / yellow, brown / chocolate / liver
  • patterns: bicolor, tricolor, brindle, liver and tan, black and tan, blue and tan
  • coat length/texture: long
  • temperament: gentle, willful, aloof, protective
Known as a national treasure in Japan, Akitas have wooed American dog lovers with their loyalty, watchfulness, and graceful strength. Learn more about living with the Akita.
Cane Corso
Article
  • breed group: working
  • breed size: large (61-100 lbs.)
  • other traits: easy to train, easy to groom, highly territorial, high prey drive, strong loyalty tendencies, good hiking companion
  • colors: black, fawn, gray, brown / chocolate / liver, red
  • patterns: bicolor, brindle
  • coat length/texture: short
  • temperament: willful, aloof, protective
The cane corso is a large, dignified Italian breed that is extremely loyal and excels at being a guard dog. Learn more about living with the cane corso.
Havanese
Article
  • breed group: toy
  • breed size: small (0-25 lbs.)
  • other traits: easy to train, requires lots of grooming, low prey drive, high potential for weight gain, apartment-friendly, good for first-time pet owners, strong loyalty tendencies
  • colors: black, gray, red, blue, cream, white, fawn, gold / yellow, brown / chocolate / liver
  • patterns: bicolor, tricolor, sable, flecked / ticked / speckled, spotted, harlequin, tuxedo, merle, black and tan, liver and tan, blue and tan
  • coat length/texture: long
  • temperament: gentle, friendly, outgoing, playful
Havanese dogs are smart, extroverted performers who don't require a lot of room to roam. Learn more about living with Havanese puppies and dogs.
Great Dane
Article
  • breed group: working
  • breed size: extra large (101 lbs. or more)
  • other traits: easy to train, easy to groom, prone to health issues, highly territorial, good for first-time pet owners, strong loyalty tendencies
  • colors: fawn, black, blue, gray, white
  • patterns: bicolor, brindle, harlequin, merle
  • coat length/texture: short
  • temperament: gentle, friendly, outgoing, playful, protective
Great Danes are enormous, gentle dogs that love spending time with their family, whether guarding them, or lazing at their elbows. Is this gentle gargantuan dog breed right for you?
Great Pyrenees
Article
  • breed group: working
  • breed size: large (61-100 lbs.)
  • other traits: tolerates being alone, highly territorial, cold weather tolerant, strong loyalty tendencies
  • colors: white
  • patterns: bicolor, spotted
  • coat length/texture: long
  • temperament: gentle, willful, aloof, protective
Great Pyrenees are smart and serious dogs that enjoy lots of space and make excellent guardians and family pets. Learn more about living with Great Pyrenees.
Maltese
Article
  • breed group: toy
  • breed size: small (0-25 lbs.)
  • other traits: hypoallergenic, easy to train, requires lots of grooming, apartment-friendly, good for first-time pet owners, strong loyalty tendencies
  • colors: white
  • coat length/texture: long
  • temperament: gentle, friendly, outgoing, playful
While their flowing white locks draw attention, Maltese are especially beloved for their smart, gentle nature. Learn more about living with the Maltese.
Advertisement
Rottweiler
Article
  • breed group: working
  • breed size: large (61-100 lbs.)
  • other traits: easy to train, easy to groom, prone to health issues, highly territorial, high potential for weight gain, strong loyalty tendencies, good hiking companion
  • colors: brown / chocolate / liver, black
  • patterns: black and tan
  • coat length/texture: medium
  • temperament: gentle, playful, aloof, aggressive, protective
Rottweilers are smart, hard-working dogs that can be gentle and devoted when trained well. Learn more about living with Rottweilers.
Tibetan Mastiff
Article
  • breed group: working
  • breed size: large (61-100 lbs.)
  • other traits: easy to groom, tolerates being alone, highly territorial, high potential for weight gain, cold weather tolerant, strong loyalty tendencies
  • colors: brown / chocolate / liver, gold / yellow, black, blue, gray
  • patterns: bicolor, black and tan, liver and tan, blue and tan
  • coat length/texture: long
  • temperament: willful, aloof, protective
Tibetan mastiffs are smart, stubborn, and independent dogs who switch between obedient and willful depending on their mood. Learn more about living with the capricious Tibetan mastiff.
8 Kid-Friendly Cat Breeds to Consider if You’re Looking to Expand Your Family
Video
The best cats for kids are ones who are gentle, laidback, and playful. Learn about the birman, ragdoll, Himalayan, Maine coon, and other breeds kids love (and vice versa).
Ignore the Superstitions! 9 Black Cat Breeds that Make Great Pets
Article
Despite their consistent coloration, there’s more variety among black cat breeds than you might think. Learn more by reading about nine of them.
5 of the Cutest Cat Breeds We’ve Ever Seen
Video
Adopt one of these adorable felines and you may be one step closer to becoming Internet famous.
10 Friendly Cat Breeds that Make Perfect Pets
Video
Devoted and sweet, the friendliest cat breeds love to be at your side. Learn about the 10 friendliest cat breeds—many of which are also the friendliest cat breeds with dogs.
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.dailypaws.com