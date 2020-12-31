Karman Wittry Hotchkiss

Mom to two two-legged children, Karman also shares her home with her husband and the world's perfect dog: A Lab-terrier mix named Pip. Don't tell Pip, but Karman is a cat person at heart. She is the Daily Paws Editorial Director.
10 Reasons Cats Are Pawsome
Article
Let’s not pussyfoot around. There are plenty of reasons cats make life more interesting. 
Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.dailypaws.com