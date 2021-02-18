Karen Weir-Jimerson

From Castoff to Jet Setter, a Rescue Dog Finds a Forever Home
Video
Marley was stuck in her second shelter in her 3-year-old life when Pilots N Paws came to her rescue.
What to Do if Your Dog Eats Something Weird (and Possibly Dangerous)
Article
Dogs can eat the weirdest things. Discover some of the strange things dogs have ingested and what an animal hospital veterinarian recommends if your dog has gobbled down something inedible, such as coins, toys, and even a scuba mask (yep, that happened). 
Can My Dog Swim?
Article
Discover the safe way to introduce your pet to the joys of swimming.
Why Is My Dog So Itchy?
Article
An itchy dog is an unhappy dog. Here's how to scratch (and medically care for) that itch.
Why Do Cats Make Noises, and What Do They Mean?
Video
Cats make a range of noises, from chirping to trilling and purring, that indicate a variety of moods and emotions. Here’s more about the sounds your cat makes and how to translate them.
How to Litter Train Your Kitten
Article
The good news: It’s not hard to teach your kitten to use a litter box. We'll give you the scoop (pun intended).
175 Creative Names for Your New Black Dog
Video
Black is one of the most popular colors for dogs, so if you've got a new black pup in need of a name, check out this list of cool & clever ideas for black dog names.
190+ Cool Names for Your New Dog
Article
You want to give your dog a name that’s as cool as she is. Check out these cool and unusual names to consider for your new dog.
What To Do When Your Puppy Cries—and Why He's Doing It
Article
Puppies are a joy. But there are times when they aren't filled with it, and they’ll make sure you know. Here’s how to soothe a crying and whimpering puppy.
What To Do When Your Puppy Gets the Hiccups
Article
Adorable or alarming? Here’s what to know and do when your new puppy gets the hiccups.
You Can Teach Your Cat to Use the Toilet, But Should You?
Video
Sure, toilet training your cat sounds amazing, but is it really a good idea? Here are the pros and cons on toilet training for cats.
Why Training Your Dog Is So Important & How to Start
Video
Dog training, such as teaching your dog to respond to simple cues, will make both of your lives easier. Not only does positive reinforcement training teach your dog good etiquette and manners, but it also helps create a bond between both of you.
5 Reasons Dog Training Makes Life Better
Video
Training your dog to follow basic commands builds a positive relationship with her and helps ensure her safety. These dog training tips will help you get started.
4 Must-Dos When Potty Training a Dog
Video
Potty training, housebreaking, doing his business outside. These are all terms for the same thing: training your dog to pee and poo outside (rather than on your favorite rug). Teaching your dog this important skill set requires consistency and patience from you. Oh, but it’s worth it.
The Real Reason Your Cat Chatters at the Window
Video
If you’ve noticed your cat making a strange chirping noise as he stares out the window at flies, people, or other cats, no need to worry. It’s called cat chattering, and it’s just his predatory instinct.  
6 Reasons for Cat Drooling, from Sickness to Stress
Video
If you’ve noticed your cat drooling, it might be because she’s sick or stressed—or, on the other hand, because she’s actually as relaxed as can be. Here’s what to know about cat drooling and how to tell if your pet needs medical care.
Here's What a Hissing Cat Is Trying to Tell You
Video
Here are the reasons why cats, from the friendly ones to brand new kittens, make that hissing sound.
Why Do Cats Meow & What Are They Saying?
Video
Cat meowing is a way of actively engaging you in conversation. When cats meow, they might be just saying hello, but sometimes they’re letting you know what they need—right now!    
150 Fun German Dog Names For Your New Pup
Article
If your new dog’s ancestors are German, why not name your pup with a word that matches their heritage? Here are 150 German dog names for your brand new hound.
