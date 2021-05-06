JoAnna Pendergrass, DVM, is a veterinarian and freelance medical writer in Atlanta, Ga. She is the founder and owner of JPen Communications, a medical communications company that specializes in educating pet parents about pet health and pet care. Dr. Pendergrass is passionate about closing the gap between what the veterinarian says and what the pet parent understands. Through her writing, she empowers pet parents with the medical information they need to make good health decisions for their pets. She is a member of the American Medical Writers Association and the BlackDVM Network. In her spare time, Dr. Pendergrass enjoys spending time with her husband, reading, and being a bona fide science nerd.