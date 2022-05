Jessica Pearce Rotondi

Jessica Pearce Rotondi is the author of "What We Inherit: A Secret War and a Family's Search for Answers," which Salman Rushdie calls "exceptional" and O, the Oprah Magazine named a best book of summer 2020. She lives outside of New York City with her husband, son, and pet Jackschund, Lola. Learn more about Jessica at JessicaPearceRotondi.com and follow her on Instagram and Twitter @JessicaRotondi.