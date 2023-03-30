Jessica Banks

Jessica Banks is a writer and editor with many years of experience in the journalism industry. She has degrees in journalism and writing and has experience in script writing, short story writing, news writing, interviewing, copywriting, editing, research and development of products, and creative concepting.
How Haru the Cutest Cow Became Best Buds With His Pack of Loving Dogs
Who says cows can't be man's best friend?
How a Database Helped Reunite a Woman With Her Missing Service Dog Before Hurricane Ian Wreaked Havoc
Losing a pet is any pet owner's worst nightmare—luckily for Ceecee and Diamond, they reunited before the hurricane arrived.
Watch Excited Golden Aussie Tobey Jump So Dang High When His Parents Get Home
You might jump for joy. Tobey soars for joy.
2 Animal Control Officers Foster the Screaming Kitten They Rescued From a Pipe
This little one got the most fitting name, too.
Officer Adopts Dog He Rescued From Shocking Hoarding Situation
Officer Warren Lillie is a lifelong animal lover, so it's no surprise he adopted a dog from one of the worst hoarding cases in his area's history.
This Adorable Cat Loves Packing Peanuts So Freaking Much and We Can't Get Enough
We gotta say, Kiki makes it look pretty relaxing.
Watch This Adorable Corgi Puppy Rush Over After Hearing a Single Grain of Rice Hit His Bowl
From a dead sleep to sprinting to his food bowl, this corgi has his priorities straight.
Watch This Dog Dad Sweetly Throw a Separate Ball So His Older Pup Can Still Fetch
Only listen with sound on if you're prepared to cry.
These Rescue Flights Brought 300 Pets Closer To New Families While Easing Puerto Rico's Homeless Pet Problem
Thanks to a generous coalition of animal welfare groups, 300 dogs and cats are safe and on their way to being adopted.
Stolen German Shepherd Reunites With Family After She Went Missing 4 Years Ago
Sheba's family couldn't be more thrilled to have her back home after four years of searching and hoping.
How Ava the Rottweiler and Blue the Emu Became Best Friends Who Love Zoomies
Name a more iconic duo. You can't.
'Meant To Be': Deaf Dog Dave Joins Family With a Son Losing His Hearing
For Dave and his family, it was love at first sight—and something even greater thanks to Dave's positive impact on the family's deaf son.
'The Weirdest Thing': Meet the Happy Golden Retriever Whose Favorite Word Is 'Murder'
Some dogs perk up at the thought of going to the park. Mav lights up at the mention of ~murder~.
Why Is Luna Such an Overwhelmingly Popular Dog Name? A Daily Paws Investigation
There's no competition—Luna reigns supreme as the No. 1 dog name in 35 states!
Viral TikTok Describes How Being Abandoned Led This Shelter Dog Named Cow to a Reunion With His Family
This reunion between a stolen dog and his owner has us in tears.
Seen This Golden Retriever's 'Nala Stomps' on TikTok? Here's the Story Behind Her Dance-y Butt
The viral "Nala Stomps" TikToks have become a daily dose of serotonin we can't live without.
Watch Crouton—the GOAT of Corgi Limbo—Shimmy Under the Pole at Corgi Beach Day
Move over Tom Brady, we've got a new GOAT.
'He's Perfect': How This Pit Bull Mix Overcame His Fear After He Was Rescued From a Hoarding Situation
Rescued from filthy conditions with more than 70 other dogs, Huck now has a forever home and some furry siblings.
Extremely Friendly Cat Keeps Visiting Neighbors. Watch How a Note on His Collar Helps Solve the Mystery of His Identity
The story unfolds in three videos, which have been viewed on TikTok more than 5 million times.
Watch This Alaskan Malamute Cling To His Beloved Snow Pile, Hoping to Hold Off Warmer Temps
Storm the Alaskan malamute gets caught on camera savoring his last snow-filled moments of the season.
Determined Rescuers Save Puppies from a Garbage Dump—and a Blizzard
Racing against time and frigid weather, rescuers spent hours digging to get four pups to safety in a "physically and emotionally draining" puppy rescue.
Flying Puppies All Over the Country? How This Flight Nanny Found the Best Job Ever
The little puppy cuddles are so worth the 3 a.m. wake-up calls.
Watch as Adorable Chaos Ensues When 57 Labrador Puppies Arrive at Wales Shelter
These sweet would-be working dogs didn't spend long looking for new homes: More than 800 people submitted adoption applications.
