Jennifer Huizen

Come to think of it, 2022 did have a few bright spots.
Advertisement
Uncontrolled diabetes made Sancho's heart stop, but thanks to a team of dedicated humans, he's got a new lease on life.
Zaria was marooned and hungry for weeks, avoiding the humane traps designed to get her back to safety.
Meet Shadow, the kitten rescued from a dumpster by his furever family who's now living his best cat life.
The Alaskan bush is tough terrain for almost anyone, let alone an elderly, blind, golden retriever.
It's one of the best ways to honor beloved pets and give their families memories to cherish.
Fourth of July can be stressful and scary for dogs, but you can keep your pup safe while still having the best time.
Advertisement
This Great Pyrenees rescued from dire neglect is now a beloved family member preparing to spend his days roaming on a farm.
VanBuren, a pit bull "full of wiggles and kisses," must be loving his new family.
Fourth of July can be stressful and scary for dogs, but you can keep your pup safe while still having the best time.
This Great Pyrenees rescued from dire neglect is now a beloved family member preparing to spend his days roaming on a farm.
VanBuren, a pit bull "full of wiggles and kisses," must be loving his new family.
RingCentral Coliseum in Oakland welcomed a colony of feral cats when the pandemic began, and the kitties have stuck around. The stadium is using TNR to humanely control the population.
We're not quite to hypoallergenic cats yet, but the smart people are working on it. In the meantime, there are a few things you can do to ease your cat allergies.
Advertisement
Most people would do just about anything to extend the lives of their pets. And right now, researchers with the Dog Aging Project are testing a pill, rapamycin, that could do just that.
Most of us have seen Marvel's
Wolverine on the big screen, but spotting a wild wolverine is almost impossible.
A new study finds that time spent with our four-legged friends may offer medicinal benefits.
The adorable Amur leopard cubs were born in an Illinois zoo earlier this week.
Grief is a complex set of emotions that we all experience differently. But do our dogs grieve the loss of other household dogs?
Thousands of people are fleeing Ukraine with their pets, while others are working to keep their pets and other animals safe within the country.
Most cat lovers know the joy that can come from nighttime kitty cuddles. But this conservation volunteer is getting next-level feline feels.
Advertisement
Dogs come with all sorts of quirks, but have you ever seen a green puppy? And don't worry, this pup's not green because her humans went overboard for St. Patrick's Day.
Chimpanzees using insects to help treat other chimps' wounds may be proof that some animals can display emotions like empathy, which we usually attribute only to humans.
Marvin Gaye tunes have been helping humans get in the mood for decades, but what about Barbary macaques?
Fighting like cats and dogs? Not this cheetah and Labrador pair who quickly became besties at an animal sanctuary in California.
Everyone loves an underdog, especially when it's an incredibly small baby monkey named after a beloved actress.
Nurturing, loving families come in all shapes and sizes, even for penguins! Meet the latest same-sex penguins to foster a chick.
Cold morning in South Florida? Maybe don't stand under any trees.
Close this dialog window Share & More
this link is to an external site that may or may not meet accessibility guidelines.