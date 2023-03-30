Jennifer Huizen

Jennifer Huizen is a freelance writer and editor and has worked with many online outlets, including Scientific American, Audubon, Teen Vogue, WWF Canada, The Discoverer, and The Nature Conservancy. Her work focuses on all things science, but her passion projects are usually environmentally related. Jennifer holds bachelor's degrees in biology and English, and a master's degree in journalism. Originally from Nova Scotia, Canada, Jennifer now lives in the U.S. with her giftedly unusual rescue cat Jim Carrey.
Our 10 Favorite Heartwarming Pet Stories of 2022 Include Sweet Friends and Comforting Cats
Come to think of it, 2022 did have a few bright spots.
Diabetes Left Sancho on the Brink of Death. A Vet Gave Him a New Home for His Golden Years
Uncontrolled diabetes made Sancho's heart stop, but thanks to a team of dedicated humans, he's got a new lease on life.
How Rescuers Saved a Great Dane Who Spent a Month Missing on a Michigan Island
Zaria was marooned and hungry for weeks, avoiding the humane traps designed to get her back to safety.
How a Malnourished Kitten Rescued From a Dumpster Transformed Into a Sweet, Happy Cat
Meet Shadow, the kitten rescued from a dumpster by his furever family who's now living his best cat life.
Elderly, Blind Golden Retriever Returns Home After 3 Weeks Missing in Alaska Wilderness
The Alaskan bush is tough terrain for almost anyone, let alone an elderly, blind, golden retriever.
Why Lauren Smith Kennedy Photographs Pets at the Ends of Their Lives
It's one of the best ways to honor beloved pets and give their families memories to cherish.
The Ultimate Guide to Fourth of July With Your Dog—How to Stay Safe While Having Fun
Fourth of July can be stressful and scary for dogs, but you can keep your pup safe while still having the best time.
'The Best Boy': Bear the Great Pyrenees Survives Hoarding Situation and Serious Injuries To Find a Loving Home
This Great Pyrenees rescued from dire neglect is now a beloved family member preparing to spend his days roaming on a farm.
'Super Sweet' Pit Bull Puppy Who Was Locked in Cage, Left in River Now Has a Forever Home
VanBuren, a pit bull "full of wiggles and kisses," must be loving his new family.
Dozens of Feral Cats Have Infiltrated an MLB Stadium: Here's Why They Get to Stick Around
RingCentral Coliseum in Oakland welcomed a colony of feral cats when the pandemic began, and the kitties have stuck around. The stadium is using TNR to humanely control the population.
Are There Hypoallergenic Cats? Scientists Are Getting Closer to Making That a Reality
We're not quite to hypoallergenic cats yet, but the smart people are working on it. In the meantime, there are a few things you can do to ease your cat allergies.
Could This Drug Help Our Dogs Live Longer? Researchers Are Testing Rapamycin to Find Out
Most people would do just about anything to extend the lives of their pets. And right now, researchers with the Dog Aging Project are testing a pill, rapamycin, that could do just that.
Watch This Incredible Video of a Rare Wolverine Sighting in Yellowstone National Park
Most of us have seen Marvel's Wolverine on the big screen, but spotting a wild wolverine is almost impossible.
A New Study Found That Affection From Dogs Could Ease Physical Pain in Humans
A new study finds that time spent with our four-legged friends may offer medicinal benefits.
Zoo Welcomes Birth of 2 (Very Cute) Amur Leopards, But Here's Why It's So Important
The adorable Amur leopard cubs were born in an Illinois zoo earlier this week.
Our Dogs Likely Mourn the Deaths of Other Household Dogs, Study Finds
Grief is a complex set of emotions that we all experience differently. But do our dogs grieve the loss of other household dogs?
Here's How You Can Help the Pets Fleeing Ukraine and the Animals That Are Still There
Thousands of people are fleeing Ukraine with their pets, while others are working to keep their pets and other animals safe within the country.
Watch This Conservation Worker Go to Sleep—With a Trio of Cheetahs
Most cat lovers know the joy that can come from nighttime kitty cuddles. But this conservation volunteer is getting next-level feline feels.
Nova Scotia Couple Welcomes a Surprising New Addition: A Green Puppy!
Dogs come with all sorts of quirks, but have you ever seen a green puppy? And don't worry, this pup's not green because her humans went overboard for St. Patrick's Day.
'It Takes a Lot of Trust': We Could Learn Some Empathy From These Chimpanzees Treating Each Other's Wounds
Chimpanzees using insects to help treat other chimps' wounds may be proof that some animals can display emotions like empathy, which we usually attribute only to humans.
Watch This Singer Perform Marvin Gaye's 'Let's Get It On' to Encourage Monkeys to Mate
Marvin Gaye tunes have been helping humans get in the mood for decades, but what about Barbary macaques?
Instead of Growing up Alone, This Adorable Young Cheetah Befriended a Labrador Retriever Puppy
Fighting like cats and dogs? Not this cheetah and Labrador pair who quickly became besties at an animal sanctuary in California.
The Houston Zoo Is Hand-Raising Tiny Monkey, Named After Betty White, to Increase Her Chances of Survival
Everyone loves an underdog, especially when it's an incredibly small baby monkey named after a beloved actress.
'Exemplary' Penguin Foster Dads Lima and Elmer Hatch Healthy Chick at Syracuse Zoo
Nurturing, loving families come in all shapes and sizes, even for penguins! Meet the latest same-sex penguins to foster a chick.
Why Are Iguanas Falling From Trees in Florida?
Cold morning in South Florida? Maybe don't stand under any trees.
