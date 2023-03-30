Jennifer Huizen

Jennifer Huizen is a freelance writer and editor and has worked with many online outlets, including Scientific American, Audubon, Teen Vogue, WWF Canada, The Discoverer, and The Nature Conservancy. Her work focuses on all things science, but her passion projects are usually environmentally related. Jennifer holds bachelor's degrees in biology and English, and a master's degree in journalism. Originally from Nova Scotia, Canada, Jennifer now lives in the U.S. with her giftedly unusual rescue cat Jim Carrey.