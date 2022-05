Jen Reeder

Award-winning journalist Jen Reeder is former president of the Dog Writers Association of America. She began writing extensively about pets and animals in 2010 after she and her husband adopted a lovable Lab mix named Rio. Bylines include CNN, BBC News, TODAY.com, Woman's World, Best Friends Magazine, The Daily Beast, HuffPost, Inside Your Dog's Mind, Modern Dog, AKC Family Dog Magazine, Just Labs Magazine, The Christian Science Monitor, and many other publications.