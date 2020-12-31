Haylee Bergeland, CPDT-KA, CBCC-KA, RBT

As much as our vets like us—and our dogs—sometimes they’d be OK not to see us quite as often. These vet-recommended best practices can help you avoid the time and expense of preventable visits and be a better partner in your dog’s overall health.
Old English Sheepdog
Article
Old English sheepdogs are intelligent, agile dogs with heavy, fluffy coats who are happiest when they are with their human family. Find out if the Old English sheepdog might be the right pet for your lifestyle.
Combined with their other senses, cats have excellent nighttime vision making them the perfect little midnight hunters.
Fireworks are not all Oohs! and Ahhhs! for dogs. Learn why most dogs don’t like fireworks and what you can do to help them feel more comfortable.
Our dogs are incredibly smart and can learn so much about the human world, including words and phrases.
Man’s best friend comes with a good set of teeth. To ensure both you and dogs near you remain comfortable, practice these tips to avoid a bite from an unfamiliar dog.