Haylee Bergeland, CPDT-KA, CBCC-KA, RBT

Dogs, wolves, cats, and even giraffes and tigers. Haylee—the Daily Paws Editor of Pet Health & Behavior—has worked with, trained, and studied animals of all kinds for the past decade. She is passionate about human-animal interactions, having created a nonprofit devoted to developing and expanding the human-animal bond. Prior to joining the Daily Paws team, she held roles in the pet industry that have included service and therapy canine training, rescue and shelter management, veterinary care, and animal behavioral consultation. In her free time she is passionate about providing animal-assisted interventions, training and preparing therapy dog teams, and spending time with her wonderful husband, charismatic daughter, two glorious dogs, and two very fluffy cats.