Emily Schroeder has been an animal-lover since…well, forever! She spent the early part of her career at Time Inc., working for women’s lifestyle brands like Real Simple and Southern Living (to name a few), in various digital business development roles. And prior to landing her much-loved role as a staff writer for Daily Paws, she spent several years as a communications consultant. When Emily is not writing about our favorite four-legged friends, you can find her spending time with her husband and three adorable kiddos.