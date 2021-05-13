Emily Schroeder

Emily Schroeder has been an animal-lover since…well, forever! She spent the early part of her career at Time Inc., working for women’s lifestyle brands like Real Simple and Southern Living (to name a few), in various digital business development roles. And prior to landing her much-loved role as a staff writer for Daily Paws, she spent several years as a communications consultant. When Emily is not writing about our favorite four-legged friends, you can find her spending time with her husband and three adorable kiddos.
Advertisement
Meet Cole the Deaf Dog: a Superdog Helping Students and Veterans Through Therapy Visits
Article
Who better to change hearts and minds than a hero in the four-legged form? Introducing Cole the Deaf Dog!
Oggy the Cat’s Unusual Behavior Credited for Alerting Owner of Breast Cancer
Article
“I can’t help but wonder if I could have caught my cancer sooner had I noticed his behavior and listened to him.”
Golden Retriever Born Without a Front Paw Finds the Perfect Match: A Boy With the Same Limb Difference
Article
“It’s like they knew they were special,” Paxton’s father says.
Introducing Cookie the Skateboarding Rabbit—He’s Bunstoppable! 
Article
This video of a bunny rabbit with some incredible skills is going viral for all the right reasons.
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.dailypaws.com