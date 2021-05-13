Emily Schroeder

Advertisement
Who better to change hearts and minds than a hero in the four-legged form? Introducing Cole the Deaf Dog!
“I can’t help but wonder if I could have caught my cancer sooner had I noticed his behavior and listened to him.”
Golden Retriever Born Without a Front Paw Finds the Perfect Match: A Boy With the Same Limb Difference
Article
“It’s like they knew they were special,” Paxton’s father says.
This video of a bunny rabbit with some incredible skills is going viral for all the right reasons.