Doug Jimerson

Doug has been owned by a long line of cats and dogs in a variety of shapes and sizes. Today he lives with two crazy Jack Russell terriers (Pez and Dash) and a loyal and lovable Labrador Retriever (Pilot). Doug is a veteran garden and pet writer/editor who also is on the Board of Directors of the Franklin County, Florida, Humane Society.

Hello New Teeth! What You Need to Know About Your Teething Puppy
Article
By the time puppies are around 2 weeks old, their first set of teeth begin to emerge. Here’s what you need to know about your teething pet.
How to Introduce a Dog to a Cat
Video
Depending on the breed, age, and personality, some dogs won’t give a cat a second glance, yet others, especially those with a high prey drive, will need more patience and training to make a match happen.
7 Simple Tips for Introducing a Dog To Your Family
Article
Time to add another member to your family? Here are a few ways to get your canine companion acclimated to change as your crew grows in size.
9 Tips for Moving With Cats
Video
Moving can be a stressful time for both people and pets, especially cats.
How to Introduce a New Kitten to Your Cat
Video
Getting a new kitten is a lot of fun, but not every member of your family may be as excited as you are.
One Simple Method That Can Help You Determine the Gender of a Kitten
Article
Trying to tell the sex of a young kitten takes a little practice, but there are a few subtle signs to look for as you try to determine if they're boys or girls.
Kitten Care 101: From Birth To a Year Old
Article
Congratulations on getting a new kitten! Here’s everything you need to know about being a good kitten parent.
When Do Kittens Open Their Eyes?
Article
Kittens are born blind and helpless, but before you know it, they’ll be pouncing around like an adult cat.
How to Determine Your Kitten’s Age Week-by-Week
Article
Determining a kitten’s age isn’t hard, but it can require you to do a little detective work. Here’s how to figure out a kitten’s age from newborn to one year old.
Kitten Feeding Schedule: From Newborn to One Year
Article
This chart shows you when, what, and how much to feed your fluffy bundle of joy. 
How and When To Use Kitten Formula To Bottle Feed Kittens
Video
With the right tools, formula, and patience, you can give a newborn kitten what she needs to grow into a healthy cat.
What To Feed Your Kitten From Birth To Adulthood
Video
Feeding your kitten properly from birth to adulthood is the best way to keep your pet healthy and happy.
How to Bottle-Feed a Newborn Kitten the Right Way
Article
From choosing the right bottle and nipple to coaxing a reluctant kitten to suck, here’s how to help an orphaned or abandoned kitten grow strong and healthy.
Savannah Cat
Article
  • temperament: affectionate, bold
  • coat length: short
  • colors: black / ebony, lavender / silver, chocolate / brown / sable
  • patterns: solid, tabby
  • intelligence: high
  • good with: families
  • other traits: easy to train, easy to groom, friendly toward humans, friendly toward other pets, highly territorial, high prey drive, strong loyalty tendencies
Savannah cats are a large, athletic breed that’s especially affectionate with its owners, but can be a bit standoffish with strangers. Learn more about this highly intelligent cat. 
American Shorthair
Article
  • temperament: sociable, affectionate, bold
  • coat length: short
  • colors: white, black / ebony, red / orange, blue / gray, cream / beige / tan, chocolate / brown / sable
  • patterns: bi-color, solid, tabby, calico / tri-color
  • intelligence: high
  • good with: children, seniors, dogs, cats, families
  • other traits: easy to train, easy to groom, friendly toward humans, friendly toward other pets, friendly toward strangers, tolerates being alone, high prey drive, good for first-time pet owners, strong loyalty tendencies, good lap cat, tolerates being picked up
The American shorthair cat has a short, dense coat and is believed to have come to America aboard the Mayflower, earning its passage as a rat catcher. With their affectionate nature, compact build, round faces, and short ears, American shorthairs make beautiful and loving pets.
Birman
Article
  • temperament: sociable, affectionate
  • coat length: long
  • colors: cream / beige / tan
  • patterns: color point
  • intelligence: medium
  • good with: children, seniors, dogs, cats, families
  • other traits: easy to groom, friendly toward humans, friendly toward other pets, friendly toward strangers, tolerates being alone, low prey drive, good for first-time pet owners, good lap cat, tolerates being picked up
Originally called the Sacred Cat of Burma, the Birman is an ancient breed that’s been prized for generations for its beautiful markings and its lovely, mild temperament. These mid-size cats are sociable, easy-going felines that make wonderful pets for people of all ages.
Bengal
Article
  • temperament: sociable, affectionate, bold
  • coat length: short
  • colors: lavender / silver, chocolate / brown / sable
  • intelligence: high
  • good with: children, seniors, dogs, cats, families
  • other traits: easy to train, easy to groom, friendly toward humans, friendly toward other pets, friendly toward strangers, high prey drive, strong loyalty tendencies
Bengal cats are an intelligent and active breed prized for their boldly patterned coats. Descended from domestic cats, Egyptian Mau, and Asian leopard cats, they make affectionate and gentle pets.
British Shorthair
Article
  • temperament: sociable, affectionate
  • coat length: short
  • colors: white, black / ebony, red / orange, blue / gray, cream / beige / tan, chocolate / brown / sable, cinnamon, fawn, lilac
  • patterns: solid, bi-color, tabby, calico / tri-color, color point
  • intelligence: high
  • good with: children, seniors, dogs, cats, families
  • other traits: easy to train, easy to groom, friendly toward humans, friendly toward other pets, friendly toward strangers, tolerates being alone, high prey drive, good for first-time pet owners, strong loyalty tendencies
British shorthair cats are one of the oldest recognized cat breeds, first thought to have been brought to Britain by the Romans. Prized for their soft, plush coats and rounded bodies, British shorthairs could almost be mistaken for living teddy bears.
Exotic Shorthair
Article
  • temperament: sociable, affectionate
  • coat length: short
  • colors: chocolate / brown / sable, cinnamon, lavender / silver, fawn, blue / gray, black / ebony, cream / beige / tan, lilac, white, red / orange
  • patterns: bi-color, solid, tabby, calico / tri-color, color point
  • intelligence: medium
  • good with: children, seniors, dogs, cats, families
  • other traits: requires lots of grooming, friendly toward humans, friendly toward other pets, low prey drive, strong loyalty tendencies, good lap cat, tolerates being picked up
Often called the “lazy man’s Persian” the exotic shorthair has the same body type and personality of the Persian cat, but with a shorter coat. Find out everything you need to know about this docile cat breed.
Himalayan (Colorpoint Persian)
Article
  • temperament: sociable, affectionate
  • coat length: long
  • colors: cream / beige / tan
  • patterns: color point
  • intelligence: medium
  • good with: children, seniors, dogs, cats, families
  • other traits: requires lots of grooming, friendly toward humans, friendly toward other pets, friendly toward strangers, tolerates being alone, low prey drive, high potential for weight gain, good lap cat, tolerates being picked up
Himalayans combine the luxurious coat of a Persian with the flashy coloring of a Siamese. Although it’s a mid-sized cat, the Himalayan looks larger than it is because of its fluffy, long coat.
Persian
Article
  • temperament: sociable, affectionate
  • coat length: long
  • colors: white, black / ebony, red / orange, blue / gray, lavender / silver, cream / beige / tan, chocolate / brown / sable, cinnamon, fawn, lilac
  • patterns: solid, bi-color, tabby, calico / tri-color, color point
  • intelligence: medium
  • good with: children, seniors, dogs, cats, families
  • other traits: requires lots of grooming, friendly toward humans, friendly toward other pets, friendly toward strangers, tolerates being alone, low prey drive, good lap cat, tolerates being picked up
Sweet tempered and loving, Persian cats are famous for their long, flowing coats and appealing round pansy-like faces. Find out everything you need to know about the Persian cat breed.
Scottish Fold (Highland Fold)
Article
  • temperament: affectionate
  • coat length: long, short
  • colors: lavender / silver, fawn, blue / gray, black / ebony, cream / beige / tan, red / orange
  • patterns: bi-color, solid, calico / tri-color, tabby
  • intelligence: high
  • good with: children, seniors, dogs, cats, families
  • other traits: easy to train, easy to groom, friendly toward other pets, friendly toward strangers, friendly toward humans, tolerates being alone, high potential for weight gain, good lap cat, tolerates being picked up
Scottish fold cats make great, affectionate pets that thrive on human interaction without being too demanding for your constant attention. They have a charmingly unique appearance due to their ear carriage, round heads and eyes, and thick legs and tail. Learn more about Scottish folds to see if one is right for you.
Selkirk Rex
Article
  • temperament: sociable, affectionate
  • coat length: short, long
  • colors: chocolate / brown / sable, cinnamon, lavender / silver, fawn, blue / gray, black / ebony, cream / beige / tan, lilac, white, red / orange
  • patterns: bi-color, solid, tabby, calico / tri-color, color point
  • intelligence: medium
  • good with: children, seniors, dogs, cats, families
  • other traits: friendly toward humans, friendly toward other pets, friendly toward strangers, tolerates being alone, low prey drive, good for first-time pet owners, strong loyalty tendencies, good lap cat, tolerates being picked up
Prized for its unusual curly coat, the Selkirk Rex cat is one of only four breeds of cat with wavy fur. This curly-haired cat has a warm, loving disposition and comes in both short- and long-haired versions.
10 Simple Steps to a Clean Dog
Article
Even if your dog hasn't rolled in the mud, an occasional bath is the best way to keep your dog clean and fresh. Follow these step-by-step bathing tips to learn how often to bathe a dog and which gear you'll need, plus grooming tips to keep its coat looking its best.
5 Easy Tricks You Can Teach Your Dog at Home
Article
Grab the treats—young and old pups can learn these advanced commands.
