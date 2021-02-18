Deb M. Eldredge, DVM

Deb M. Eldredge, DVM, is an award-winning veterinarian and writer who graduated from Cornell University, where she was the first recipient of the school's Gentle Doctor Award. "Animals are my life," she says, "from from private practice to zoo work to shelter medicine." She now lives with 6 dogs, 1 cat, 1 donkey, 1 mini horse, 6 sheep, 2 geese, 7 chickens, and 12 ducks!
Is Your Cat Suffering From Depression?
Video
Cats can suffer from depression just like people, but once it's correctly identified, is usually short term.
Advertisement
Are Umbilical Hernias in Dogs Something to Worry About?
Article
If your dog has an outie, read this.
Could Your Dog Be Depressed?
Video
While dogs don't experience depression the same way humans do, here's how to cheer up your pup.
Can Dogs Get the Flu? What You Need to Know About Canine Influenza
Video
It's different than the human version of the flu and can be hard to differentiate from other respiratory illnesses.
Do Dogs Get Colds?
Video
If your dog gets the sniffles, don't assume you know the cause.
Dog Frostbite: How to Treat and Prevent This Serious Injury
Video
Just because dogs have fur doesn't mean they can't get frostbite!
Recognizing the Dangerous Signs of Hypothermia in Dogs
Video
Make sure you're prepared to act quickly in case of an emergency situation.
How To Identify and Treat Lymphoma in Dogs
Video
Hearing from the vet that your dog has been diagnosed with lymphoma can be scary. No dog parent wants to hear that their pup has cancer! However, not all hope is lost, as lymphoma is one of the more curable types of cancer in dogs. Learn all about this disease, how to keep a watchful eye out for it, and what to do once your dog starts showing signs.
Advertisement
How To Help Your Senior Dog With Incontinence Troubles
Article
If your dog is struggling to control her bladder, it can make her quality of life less than ideal. But luckily, there are things you can do to help your dog be more comfortable!
Lipomas in Dogs: What You Need to Know About These Fatty Tumors
Article
Lipomas are a fairly common benign fatty tumor seen in many senior dogs.
Could Your Dog Have Cancer? Keep an Eye Out For These Warning Signs
Video
The word "cancer" can be one of the scariest words in the English language for pet parents. But there is hope, because if caught early on, many types of cancer are treatable. Be watchful for these warning signs of the disease to get the best outcome for your dog.
How to Recognize the Signs of Dementia in Senior Cats
Video
Dementia is an ailment that can effect older cats. Learn how to recognize it and what you can do to help your senior cat continue living a quality life.
Could Your Cat Have Congestive Heart Failure? What to Do When Disaster Strikes
Video
Congestive heart failure is a common health problem seen in senior cats. Find out how to recognize it and what you can do to help them.
Could Your Cat Be Suffering from Hip Dysplasia? Here’s How to Tell
Article
Hip dysplasia occurs in cats as well as dogs, though cats tend to hide it and handle it better. Learn what you need to know about caring for a cat with hip dysplasia.
Cat Cataracts: Everything You Need to Know About the Feline Eye Condition
Article
Cat cataracts make it difficult for your kitty to see the world. Find out how to recognize cataracts in your cat and what actions to take first to alleviate them.
Advertisement
How to Do CPR on Your Dog
Article
This article will help you decide if your dog needs CPR and how to perform CPR on your dog in an emergency.
How to Tell If Your Dog Is Having an Allergic Reaction & What to Do
Article
Learn how to recognize the signs of an allergic reaction in your dog and what you can do at home to help him.
Signs Your Dog Might Be Having a Seizure
Article
It can be very scary to see your beloved pet experiencing the signs of a seizure. Here’s how to identify a seizure in your dog and what you can do to help him.
Does Your Dog Have a Fever? Here's How to Know
Article
Think your dog is running hot? Learn how to tell if a dog has a fever and what you can do to make him comfortable feel better.
Vet-Approved Tricks for Giving Your Pets Pills
Article
No more must you gird your loins and prepare for battle; these tips will make giving your pets oral medications much easier.
How to Make a Dog Throw Up
Article
If your pet has eaten something poisonous, your veterinarian may recommend that you make your dog throw up. Here’s how to do that.
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.dailypaws.com