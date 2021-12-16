Daily Paws Editors

Pet parents, we've got your back. We editors at Daily Paws are obsessed with our pets, and we know you are too. Our editors have decades of professional experience writing about pets, health, behavior, news, recipes, and all of the other topics you come to Daily Paws to learn about. We're here to support you with solid info on the everyday stuff (medical, training, questions, challenges) *and* help you celebrate the sheer joy of your fur family.

 
We Tried It: Daily Paws Editors' Favorite Pet Products of 2021
Article
From dog beds to cat hammocks, we're sharing the products we loved (and our pets appreciated) this year.
Advertisement
These Are Our Absolute Favorite Costumes From the Tompkins Square Halloween Dog Parade 2021
Article
A wiener dog dressed as the Magic School Bus? Hilarious.
Bloodhound
Article
  • breed group: hound
  • breed size: large (61-100 lbs.)
  • other traits: tendency to chew, strong loyalty tendencies, good hiking companion
  • colors: black, fawn, red, brown / chocolate / liver
  • patterns: bicolor, black and tan, liver and tan
  • coat length/texture: short
  • temperament: gentle, friendly, willful
Bloodhounds are talented trackers who live by their noses, require dedicated care, and love their humans. Learn more about living with a bloodhound.
American Staffordshire Terrier (AmStaff)
Article
  • breed group: terrier
  • breed size: medium (26-60 lbs.)
  • other traits: easy to groom, tendency to chew, hot weather tolerant, strong loyalty tendencies
  • colors: brown / chocolate / liver, fawn, black, blue
  • patterns: brindle, sable
  • coat length/texture: short
  • temperament: friendly, outgoing, playful
Courageous, smart, and loyal, the American Staffordshire terrier (“AmStaff" for short) can be a wonderful family pet that learns quickly with positive reinforcement.  These energetic dogs are always up for a good outdoor adventure with their human friends.
Miniature Schnauzer
Article
  • breed group: terrier
  • breed size: small (0-25 lbs.)
  • other traits: hypoallergenic, easy to train, requires lots of grooming, tolerates being alone, high prey drive, high potential for weight gain, apartment-friendly, cold weather tolerant, hot weather tolerant, good for first-time pet owners
  • colors: black, white
  • patterns: bicolor, flecked / ticked / speckled
  • coat length/texture: wiry, medium
  • temperament: outgoing, playful, friendly
Brilliant, spunky, and eager to please, the miniature schnauzer is an excellent family dog—provided you can keep him entertained.
Meet Joy and Bas: Two Beach Cleaning Dogs on a Mission
Article
These amazing pups are cleanup heroes!
These Are the Best Dog Toothpastes to Get Rid of Doggie Breath Right Now
Article
Trying to keep your pooch happy and healthy? Start with their teeth!
Advertisement
The Best Dog Cooling Mats, Beds, and Pads to Keep Your Pup Cool This Summer
Article
When temps rise, make sure your hot dog has a chill place to rest!
Get Ready for Fun in the Sun with the 9 Best Dog Pools for Your Pooch
Article
These picks are perfect for the pups who love to splash and play on hot days.
These Are the Best Dog Toothpastes to Get Rid of Doggie Breath Right Now
Article
Trying to keep your pooch happy and healthy? Start with their teeth!
The Best Dog Cooling Mats, Beds, and Pads to Keep Your Pup Cool This Summer
Article
When temps rise, make sure your hot dog has a chill place to rest!
Get Ready for Fun in the Sun with the 9 Best Dog Pools for Your Pooch
Article
These picks are perfect for the pups who love to splash and play on hot days.
Keep Your Pup Hydrated On-the-Go With These Collapsible Dog Bowls
Article
Hitting the road with your furry best friend just got a bowl lot easier.
Cockapoo
Article
  • breed group: hybrid
  • breed size: small (0-25 lbs.)
  • other traits: hypoallergenic, easy to train, loves water, apartment-friendly, cold weather tolerant, hot weather tolerant, good for first-time pet owners, strong loyalty tendencies
  • colors: red, cream, black, blue, white, gold / yellow, brown / chocolate / liver
  • patterns: bicolor, tricolor, merle
  • coat length/texture: long, curly
  • temperament: friendly, outgoing, playful
With the intelligence of a poodle and the loving nature of a cocker spaniel, it’s no surprise the cockapoo is one of the most sought-after crossbreeds in the U.S. They are a low-shedding, easy-to-love dog that comes in a myriad of colors and sizes to please any family.
Advertisement
16 Black-Owned Pet Businesses We're Ready to Spend All Our Money On Right This Second
Article
We think it’s time for a shopping spree.
Morkie
Article
  • breed group: hybrid
  • breed size: small (0-25 lbs.)
  • other traits: hypoallergenic, easy to groom, highly territorial, apartment-friendly, good for first-time pet owners, strong loyalty tendencies
  • colors: black, gray, blue, cream, white, fawn, gold / yellow, brown / chocolate / liver
  • patterns: bicolor, tricolor, black and tan, liver and tan, blue and tan
  • coat length/texture: medium
  • temperament: friendly, outgoing, playful, anxious
The Morkie is a popular dog bred from the Yorkshire terrier and the Maltese. Learn more about the tiny, adorable, and tenacious Morkie.
Hound Rescue Group Gives At-Risk Dogs a New Lease on Life
Article
Operation Helping Hounds transports dogs across the country so they can be adopted into loving homes.
This Hilarious Dog Ornament Perfectly Depicts 2020
Article
Oh great, now we can all reminisce on how “crappy” 2020 was for many years to come.
Recall Alert: Sunshine Mills, Inc. Issues Update to Voluntary Recall on Dog Food Products
Article
Certain batches of dog foods sold under 17 brands such as Champ and Family Pet were recently recalled. Here’s what you need to know.
14 Nearly Indestructible Dog Toys for Enthusiastic Chewers of All Sizes
Article
If your dog has a knack for destroying whatever plaything you provide—be it plush, plastic, or rope—try one of these heavy-duty picks that get top marks from dog owners.
Anatolian Shepherd
Article
  • breed group: working
  • breed size: extra large (101 lbs. or more)
  • other traits: easy to train, easy to groom, tolerates being alone, highly territorial, cold weather tolerant, strong loyalty tendencies
  • colors: fawn
  • patterns: brindle
  • coat length/texture: short, medium
  • temperament: aloof, protective
The Anatolian shepherd dog is loyal and incredibly strong—a working dog like none other. Learn more about this amazing dog breed.
Advertisement
© Copyright Daily Paws. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.dailypaws.com