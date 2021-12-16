Daily Paws Editors

Pet parents, we've got your back. We editors at Daily Paws are obsessed with our pets, and we know you are too. Our editors have decades of professional experience writing about pets, health, behavior, news, recipes, and all of the other topics you come to Daily Paws to learn about. We're here to support you with solid info on the everyday stuff (medical, training, questions, challenges) *and* help you celebrate the sheer joy of your fur family.
other traits:easy to groom, tendency to chew, hot weather tolerant, strong loyalty tendencies
colors:brown / chocolate / liver, fawn, black, blue
patterns:brindle, sable
coat length/texture:short
temperament:friendly, outgoing, playful
Courageous, smart, and loyal, the American Staffordshire terrier (“AmStaff" for short) can be a wonderful family pet that learns quickly with positive reinforcement. These energetic dogs are always up for a good outdoor adventure with their human friends.
other traits:hypoallergenic, easy to train, requires lots of grooming, tolerates being alone, high prey drive, high potential for weight gain, apartment-friendly, cold weather tolerant, hot weather tolerant, good for first-time pet owners
colors:black, white
patterns:bicolor, flecked / ticked / speckled
coat length/texture:wiry, medium
temperament:outgoing, playful, friendly
Brilliant, spunky, and eager to please, the miniature schnauzer is an excellent family dog—provided you can keep him entertained.
With the intelligence of a poodle and the loving nature of a cocker spaniel, it’s no surprise the cockapoo is one of the most sought-after crossbreeds in the U.S. They are a low-shedding, easy-to-love dog that comes in a myriad of colors and sizes to please any family.