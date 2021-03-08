Claudia Guthrie

Portuguese Water Dog
- breed group: working
- breed size: medium (26-60 lbs.)
- other traits: hypoallergenic, easy to train, tendency to chew, loves water, apartment-friendly, cold weather tolerant, hot weather tolerant, good for first-time pet owners, good hiking companion
- colors: black, white, brown / chocolate / liver
- patterns: bicolor, tricolor, black and tan
- coat length/texture: medium, curly
- temperament: friendly, outgoing, playful
If you're looking for an exercise companion or a velcro family dog, the fluffy, exuberant Portuguese water dog might be your new best friend.
Bullmastiff
- breed group: working
- breed size: extra large (101 lbs. or more)
- other traits: easy to train, easy to groom, prone to health issues, highly territorial, high prey drive, high potential for weight gain, apartment-friendly, strong loyalty tendencies, good hiking companion
- colors: red, fawn
- patterns: brindle
- coat length/texture: short
- temperament: gentle, friendly, outgoing, playful
Bullmastiff dogs are loyal, trusting, and gentle giants that offer only great companionship. If you’re fond of big, smart dogs with sweet dispositions, learn more about the lovable bullmastiff.
Maltipoo
- breed group: hybrid
- breed size: small (0-25 lbs.)
- other traits: hypoallergenic, easy to train, requires lots of grooming, low prey drive, apartment-friendly, good for first-time pet owners, strong loyalty tendencies
- colors: black, gray, red, blue, cream, white, fawn, brown / chocolate / liver, gold / yellow
- patterns: bicolor, tricolor, tuxedo, sable, merle
- coat length/texture: medium, long, curly
- temperament: gentle, friendly, outgoing, playful
Maltipoos make the perfect companion for young families, empty nesters, and everyone in between. Highly devoted to their humans, they love to accompany them on walks (and on the couch, of course). Plus, they’re non-shedders and make great apartment dwellers.